Pasapalabra Guests: Famous Guests September 21-23, 2026

Antena 3 has locked in its celebrity guest lineup for Pasapalabra from September 21 to 23, 2026, bringing a fresh mix of actors, comedians, and television personalities to join hosts Roberto Leal and the main contestants in the daily battle for the coveted rosco.

As one of Spain’s most enduring television staples, the quiz show relies heavily on its rotating panels of famous guests to assist the primary contestants—who compete for massive cash jackpots—through fast-paced word games like “La Pista” and “Una de cuatro.” The upcoming three-day stretch introduces a dynamic roster designed to boost studio energy and provide comedic relief between high-stakes puzzle rounds.

For viewers tuning into the afternoon broadcast at its customary evening slot, the network has coordinated a specific schedule of well-known cultural figures from the worlds of Spanish cinema, performing arts, and entertainment media.

Celebrity Guest Lineup and Schedule Details

The confirmed roster for the early-week broadcasts features notable figures spanning multiple generations of Spanish media. While specific team assignments typically shift from day to day, the collective group brings a diverse set of talents to help contestants accumulate precious seconds on their clocks.

According to production announcements from Antena 3, the guest roster includes prominent television fixtures and actors who will rotate across the studio desks over the three-day window. These guest pairings play a pivotal role in the show’s format, often determining whether a contestant builds a comfortable cushion of time before facing the final definitions challenge.

The network schedules these appearances to coincide with promotional windows for upcoming theatrical releases, theatrical tours, and streaming series launches across Spain.

What’s at Stake on Pasapalabra

Beyond the entertainment provided by the guest panels, the core competition continues to draw heavy viewership as contestants chase accumulated prize pools that regularly scale into hundreds of thousands of euros. The format requires exceptional vocabulary, rapid cognitive reflexes, and strategic deployment of the time secured during the preliminary segments.

As the program moves through the September 21–23 window, both regular players and returning champions will look to leverage the experience of their celebrity partners to navigate tricky linguistic hurdles. Production teams ensure that the difficulty scaling of the final questions maintains competitive tension right up to the final second of broadcast.

Audiences can catch the episodes live on Antena 3 or stream them via the Atresplayer platform as the weekly contest unfolds.

What are your thoughts on this week’s guest lineup? Let us know in the comments below and share your favorite Pasapalabra moments.