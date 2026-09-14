Peru’s Under-15 Women’s Team Stuns Brazil 2-0 in CONMEBOL Liga Evolución

Peru’s under-15 women’s national team secured a historic 2-0 victory against reigning champion Brazil on September 13 during the Conmebol Liga Evolución in Ypané, Paraguay. Goals from Nicole Gutiérrez and Francoise Van Zweeden sealed the breakthrough result in Group A after opening tournament losses. The match, played at the Carfem stadium in Ypané, marked the third date of the CONMEBOL Liga Evolución Sub15 Femenina, a tournament featuring teams from South American nations. Peru’s win came against a Brazilian side that arrived as the defending champion of the category, specifically the vigente campeona de la edición 2025 according to El Comercio. The result represented the first victory for the Peruvian squad in the current edition of the competition, described by Diario Correo as ‘the first victory for the national team in the tournament.’

Peru’s Historic 2-0 Victory Over Brazil in Conmebol Liga Evolución

The Road to the Upset: Early Setbacks and Tactical Adjustments

The Peruvian side entered the fixture following two early tournament defeats in Paraguay. Having previously dropped a 3-1 result to Colombia and a tight 2-1 decision to Venezuela, the squad faced a daunting test against a Brazilian side that had previously dominated the group. In the first date of the tournament, played on September 9, Colombia defeated Peru 3-1, while Brazil drew 0-0 with Ecuador. In the second date, Venezuela defeated Peru 2-1, and Brazil recorded a 4-1 win over Colombia. The Peruvian team’s performance against Brazil showcased ‘order, intensity, and efficacy to overcome the ‘carioca’ selection,’ as noted by El Comercio, a testament to their disciplined approach and resilience.

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The Breakthrough Goals That Sealed the Upset

Decisive second-half strikes sealed the upset. The breakthrough came midway through the first half when Nicole Gutiérrez, who plays her club football for Alianza Lima, opened the scoring at the 20-minute mark. Gutiérrez’s goal, described by CONMEBOL.com as ‘opened the path for the Peruvian victory,’ set the tone for a resilient defensive display. Peru maintained its lead as the match progressed, with Brazil struggling to find consistent threats. The decisive second goal arrived in the 80th minute, when Francoise Van Zweeden, a player from the United States-based club SC Blues (noted as “SC Blues – USA” by RPP), delivered the final blow to secure the 2-0 victory. Van Zweeden’s strike, highlighted by El Comercio as ‘the second goal to close the game,’ underscored the team’s ability to capitalize on key moments.

Photo: El Comercio Perú

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Tournament Structure and Regional Rivalries

The tournament format divides participating South American nations into regional zones, with Peru forming part of the Grupo A alongside Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela. In the first date of the tournament, Colombia defeated Peru 3-1, while Brazil drew 0-0 with Ecuador. In the second date, Venezuela defeated Peru 2-1, and Brazil recorded a 4-1 win over Colombia. The third date saw Peru’s historic victory over Brazil, while Venezuela secured a 1-0 win over Ecuador courtesy of an 82nd-minute goal by Luisana Quintero. Meanwhile, in the Zona Sur, Argentina and Bolivia drew 1-1, with Josefina Galarza opening the scoring for Argentina and Mariana Ramírez equalizing for Bolivia. Uruguay and Chile also drew 1-1, with Paz Victoria Arredondo scoring for Chile and Agustina Domínguez equalizing for Uruguay.

Photo: diariocorreo.pe

Reactions and the Significance of the Win

Reactions from the Peruvian squad highlighted the significance of the victory. Following the final whistle, the team’s social media channels celebrated the milestone achievement under the guidance of coaching staff led by Fiorella Valverde. ‘The Under-15 Women’s National Team, led by Fiorella Valverde, defeated reigning champion Brazil 2-0 in the third date of the Conmebol Liga Evolución, which is being held in Paraguay,’ the selection posted on its official channels. The win not only marked Peru’s first victory in the tournament but also demonstrated the team’s growth and determination after a challenging start to the competition.

13.09.2026 Peru vs Brazil ! PERÚ vs BRASIL CONMEBOL LIGA EVOLUCIÓN SUB15 FEMENINA 2026

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Upcoming Fixtures and Tournament Progression

The tournament’s fourth round is scheduled for September 15 at the Carfem stadium in Ypané. Peru will have a rest day in this round, as noted by Diario Correo and RPP. The final group stage matches will see Colombia face Venezuela, while Peru concludes its group campaign against Ecuador. The tournament, which began on September 9, will continue to feature matches streamed via the CONMEBOL YouTube channel, with free admission for all events. The competition’s structure emphasizes regional rivalries, with teams competing for progression in the standings and potential qualification for future stages.

Photo: conmebol.com