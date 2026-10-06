Premier League US viewership up 20% among 18-34s, Nielsen says

Premier League viewership in the United States surged 20 percent among 18-to-34-year-olds following the co-hosting of the World Cup, according to Nielsen Sports data released on Monday. Domestic broadcasters NBC and the USA Network averaged half a million viewers per fixture, marking a 3 percent overall increase in the English top-flight’s growing audience.

MLS Interest Grows Among Young Adults

Domestic League Ripple Effects: Major League Soccer saw a concurrent 23 percent increase in interest among 16-34-year-olds, lifting domestic engagement metrics.

The World Cup Catalyst Driving US Viewership

Aljazeera.com reported that the summer tournament acted as a powerful accelerant for soccer consumption across North America. Jon Stainer, global GM at Nielsen Sports, noted that fandom has reached record highs while expanding rapidly into younger and more diverse demographics that subsequently carry over into domestic and international leagues.

Data from Nielsen Fan Insights indicated that interest in the World Cup peaked at 87 million fans in July. Female supporters accounted for 44 percent of that total fanbase, reflecting a broadening demographic base across the sport.

Tottenham Hotspur Draws Peak US Audiences

Individual fixture data highlights how specific marquee matchups capture the American television market. Reuters noted that just over one million Americans tuned in to watch Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle United on August 29, making it the most-watched Premier League match in the US this season.

Spurs featured prominently in three of the six most-watched fixtures in the US so far, including a 3-0 loss at Brentford and a 0-0 home draw with Everton.

Photo: reuters.com

Fixture / Metric US Viewership / Data Point Source / Outlet Tottenham vs. Newcastle (Aug 29) Over one million Americans Aljazeera.com / Reuters Average PL Match Viewership (NBC/USA) Half a million viewers (up 3 percent) Aljazeera.com Young Adult Viewership Growth (18-34) Up 20 percent Nielsen Sports MLS Interest Increase (16-34) Up 23 percent Reuters

Broader Ecosystem Growth Across Leagues

The rising tide of soccer interest extended directly into the domestic pyramid. According to Nielsen Sports figures cited by Reuters, Major League Soccer enjoyed a 23 percent surge in interest among 16-to-34-year-olds during the lead-up to the tournament.