Robert Kelker-Kelly, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 62

Robert Kelker-Kelly, the soap opera actor best known for playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives and Stavros Cassadine on General Hospital, died Saturday at his home in Missouri at the age of 62.

Kelker-Kelly Dies After Reporting Chest Pain

First responders found Kelker-Kelly unresponsive and in cardiac arrest after he complained of chest pain.

He spent decades anchoring major daytime dramas, including Another World, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital.

His passing follows renewed public attention earlier this year over contentious behind-the-scenes dynamics with former co-star Lisa Rinna.

Emergency Response and Sudden Passing in Missouri

The St. Peters Police Department reported that officers responded to Kelker-Kelly’s Missouri home on Saturday evening after receiving a call about an unconscious man who was not breathing following complaints of chest pain. According to details shared by Page Six via Kyle Gaines, the Division Chief and Public Information Officer for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, first responders and paramedics arrived to find the actor in cardiac arrest. Paramedics immediately initiated advanced life-saving protocols and CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Kelker-Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement officials confirmed that there was nothing suspicious at the location, though an official cause of death was not immediately available when authorities released initial statements.

Days of Our Lives Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly Dead at 62 | E! News

Daytime Television Stardom Across Three Networks

Born on April 18, 1964, in Wichita, Kansas, Kelker-Kelly carved out a substantial footprint across the landscape of American daytime television. He launched his acting career in 1987 by playing the role of Sam Fowler on Another World, appearing in more than 400 episodes before stepping away in 1990 and later returning in 1996 as Dr. Shane Roberts, also known as Bobby Reno. His mainstream breakthrough arrived in 1992 when he stepped into the role of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, succeeding Peter Reckell. Playing the police hero opposite Kristian Alfonso’s Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna’s Billie Reed, Kelker-Kelly starred in nearly 600 episodes until 1995, earning a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1994 and sharing the Hottest Soap Couple award with Rinna in 1995.

Show Title Character Role Active Years Another World Sam Fowler / Dr. Shane Roberts (Bobby Reno) 1987–1990, 1996 Days of Our Lives Bo Brady 1992–1995 General Hospital / Port Charles Stavros Cassadine 1997–2003, 2013–2014

Kelker-Kelly Worked 90 Hours a Week

The intense physical and logistical demands of anchoring a major daytime serial took a heavy toll on Kelker-Kelly during the peak of his Days of Our Lives tenure. In a 2013 interview with We Love Soaps highlighted by Page Six, the actor reflected on the grueling workflow required to keep daily television afloat. He noted that he worked on average 90 hours a week while shooting one to two shows a day, translating to roughly 120 pages of dialogue daily. To maintain the physical appearance demanded by his character’s frequent shirtless scenes, Kelker-Kelly maintained an exhausting regimen of early-morning gym sessions before spending long hours under studio lights, describing the environment as a grind that ultimately worked the cast to exhaustion.

Photo: TMZ

Lisa Rinna Alleges Kelker-Kelly Was a Bully

Kelker-Kelly returned to public headlines earlier in the year when former co-star Lisa Rinna addressed their shared history in her memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It , which was covered extensively by outlets including People and TMZ. In the book, Rinna alleged that Kelker-Kelly exhibited verbally abusive and manipulative behavior behind the scenes during their time working together as romantic interests on Days of Our Lives. Rinna characterized him as “the biggest bully in Hollywood” and claimed that his eventual departure prompted network security measures for several weeks. Kelker-Kelly never publicly responded to the allegations.

Transition Beyond Daytime and Private Aviation

Following his departure from Salem, Kelker-Kelly transitioned into primetime guest roles on series such as Jack’s Place, Touched by an Angel, Maybe This Time, and Rescue 77. He later returned to daytime drama as Stavros Cassadine on Port Charles and General Hospital from 1997 to 2003, later reprising the role in 2013 and 2014 for his final onscreen television appearances listed on IMDb. Away from the soundstage, Kelker-Kelly pursued a professional career as a pilot. He was previously married to Linda Rattner until their divorce in 1992, and later to actress Miriam Parrish—who played Jamie Caldwell on Days of Our Lives—from 1997 until their divorce in 2013.