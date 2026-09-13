Quebec Students Begin Second School Year With Cell Phone Ban

Quebec students have returned to classrooms for a second academic year under a provincial ban on cell phones implemented in 2025. While teachers report improved student engagement and increased face-to-face socialization, school administrators and parents continue working to adapt to the digital restriction.

Assessing the First Year of the Cell Phone Ban

The initial phase of the provincial ban has gone very well according to Richard Bergevin, president of the Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement. Teachers across Quebec note that students show higher levels of engagement in their daily lessons and interact more frequently with one another during breaks.

These observations align with findings from a preliminary pilot project conducted in 2024 at École secondaire d’Oka. Yet, this return to organic social dynamics has also brought unexpected hurdles to the surface. Carolane Campeau, a lecturer at the Université de Sherbrooke and advisor for the PAUSE screen-awareness initiative, points out that some students lacked foundational practice in direct interpersonal communication.

Here is why that matters: without the cushion of a screen, everyday peer-to-peer interactions require significantly more emotional effort. Campeau notes that some educators observed an uptick in classroom noise levels and occasional friction as young people navigate face-to-face disagreements without digital buffers.

Managing Student Anxiety and Behavioral Shifts

The transition away from mobile devices has also revealed underlying anxiety management issues. For many adolescents who previously relied on smartphones as an emotional refuge, losing that immediate escape route presents a distinct psychological hurdle.

Data from the Oka pilot project illustrates a gender divide in these psychological responses. Roughly 40 percent of young female students identified challenges with anxiety as a negative consequence of removing cell phones, compared to approximately 20 percent of male students.

To help readers visualize how educational authorities view these behavioral dynamics, consider the following breakdown of reported adjustments:

Observer / Institution Key Observation Reported Challenge Richard Bergevin (FSE) Increased student engagement and organic socialization Schools must deploy extra resources to enforce rules Carolane Campeau (Université de Sherbrooke) Return to direct communication Unpracticed social skills leading to peer tensions Andréanne Gagné (Université Laval) Smooth operational adaptation by schools Disruption of established family communication habits

Operational Pressures and Parental Adaptation

While classrooms adapt, schools face tangible administrative pressures. Bergevin explains that local institutions must continually dedicate extra resources to monitor compliance and provide alternative activities during unstructured times.

Photo: ledevoir.com

Andréanne Gagné, a full professor in the department of teaching and learning studies at Université Laval, points out that schools adapted quickly despite having limited preparation time. However, she notes that the primary friction point now lies outside the classroom.

But there is a catch: parents feel the loss of instantaneous access just as sharply as their children. Texting throughout the school day had become an ingrained habit for families seeking rapid check-ins. When communication channels close during class hours, both parents and students must alter long-standing routines.

International parallels highlight how common this friction is. A report from New Zealand’s Education Review Office, which recommended school cell phone bans in 2024, found that contacting a family member was the justification given by 54 percent of students caught violating the rule. In Quebec, Bergevin observes that parents have largely adjusted by shifting their messaging habits to the hours after the school bell rings.

Global Policy Alignment and Educational Trends

As the academic year progresses across the province, the absence of formal, province-wide empirical data means that educators rely heavily on qualitative feedback.

Photo: noovo.info

How is your local educational community handling digital distractions in the classroom? Share your perspective in the comments below.