Rabat to Host Africa Amusement and Attractions Expo 2026

The Africa Amusement and Attractions EXPO (AAAEXPO) 2026 is set to debut in Rabat, Morocco, from October 21 to 23. This inaugural panafrican professional platform aims to accelerate the continent’s entertainment industry by connecting manufacturers, operators, investors, and public institutions.

Designed as a business-oriented gathering, the event seeks to bridge the gap between supply and demand within the leisure, park, and attractions sectors. Over the course of three days, participants will engage in scheduled meetings, expert panels, and conferences intended to foster partnerships and identify new commercial opportunities in a market characterized by organizers as currently under-equipped, with a leisure penetration rate of less than 5 percent.

Africa Offers Growth for Family Entertainment Industry

Organizers have identified Africa as a key growth area for the entertainment industry, citing a demographic profile that includes the world’s youngest population and an urban middle class estimated at over 350 million people. This consumer base is increasingly seeking family entertainment and leisure options. The development of more than 200 shopping centers and over 50 large-scale new city projects across the continent provide opportunities for the expansion of amusement parks and Family Entertainment Centers.

Rabat was selected to host the expo due to the kingdom’s geographic location at the crossroads of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. According to the event organizers, Morocco serves as a strategic gateway for the international industry, supported by political stability, a mature investment environment, and strong infrastructure, including high-speed rail and international airports. The country’s expertise in hosting major events is highlighted by the 19.8 million tourists recorded in 2025.

Five Pillars Facilitate Entertainment Industry Growth

The AAAEXPO is organized around five primary pillars to facilitate industry growth. The first pillar consists of an international exhibition where manufacturers will showcase equipment and technologies, including live demonstrations and dedicated spaces for virtual and augmented reality. The second pillar functions as a B2B and B2G platform, utilizing a pre-arranged appointment system to connect investors with operators and public sector representatives.