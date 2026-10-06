Ukrainian military leadership continues to recalibrate its strategic posture following high-command shifts, with Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi formally reversing a controversial deployment order issued by his predecessor, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Earlier this summer, then-Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi ordered the command of the 7th Air Assault Corps to relocate from the Dobropillia sector in the Donetsk region up to Volyn in northwestern Ukraine. According to reports published by Ukrainska Pravda, the sudden repositioning was intended to prepare the unit for a potential defensive operation against a cross-border thrust originating from Belarus.

Shifting Paratroopers South as Russian Forces Push Toward Zaporizhzhia

The paratrooper command spent roughly two weeks on the Volyn assignment before the operational calculus shifted completely under Drapatyi. Citing intelligence regarding mounting Russian pressure and territorial gains in the south, the new high command canceled the northern deployment and directed the 7th Corps toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Українська правда

Russian forces have accumulated resources near Huliaypole in the Zaporizhzhia region, viewing the town as a springboard for further offensive actions toward Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, or into the rear of Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region, particularly around Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka. The city serves as a powerful nodal station alongside neighboring Zaliznychne, which Russian forces partially control. Analysts from DeepState reported that Russian troops completely occupied Huliaypole, marking it as controlled by occupation forces on their interactive map, although the General Staff has not officially confirmed the capture. The occupation opened a path for further Russian advancement, with troops continuing to accumulate forces to develop a large loop or ring to encircle the city of Zaporizhzhia itself.

Within the 7th Corps, officers and personnel greeted the redirection away from the Belarusian frontier with relief. Sources within the formation speaking to Ukrainska Pravda acknowledged that the command element had little tangible defensive mission to fulfill on the Volyn stretch given the immediate, acute threats elsewhere on the map.

Integrating New Operational Subordinates on the Southern Front

Upon arriving in the southern theater, the 7th Corps received orders to reinforce the South Operational Command grouping. Sources inside the corps detailed to Ukrainska Pravda and UA.NEWS that several existing brigades along with the 225th Assault Regiment were placed under their operational control. Personnel noted that while the overall situation is good, operating without their organic set of units makes it harder to achieve optimal interaction and higher work efficiency.

Photo: nv.ua

While corps representatives described the reinforced alignment as largely functional, they pointed to structural challenges stemming from integrated units operating outside their organic organizational structures. Achieving tactical cohesion remains an ongoing objective as the formation absorbs diverse elements to counter Moscow's push toward Zaporizhzhia and the regional logistics hubs.

Mykhailo Drapatyi Rehabilitates Officers Suspended by Oleksandr Syrskyi

Beyond redirecting the 7th Corps, Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi rehabilitated officers who had been suspended from troop command under his predecessor, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Among them is Emil Ishkulov, commander of the 11th Army Corps, whom President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted to brigadier general. Syrskyi had previously removed Ishkulov as 80th Air Assault Brigade commander in 2024 after he refused to lead troops onto Russian territory during the Kursk operation. Following a public appeal by soldiers to change the decision, Ishkulov was appointed deputy commander of the 7th Corps and now oversees the defense of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Multiple sources reported that Drapatyi is also seeking to return the Joint Forces command to its default settings following the NATO model, handing over management of the entire frontline to them.