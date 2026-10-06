NY Governor Kathy Hochul declares statewide health state of emergency

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a statewide health state of emergency on Monday in response to a measles outbreak, marking the first such emergency declaration for an American state since 2025. The measure expands vaccination authorities to combat the fast-spreading virus.

MMR Vaccine Provides 97% Protection Against Airborne Measles

Measles transmission: The measles virus is an exceptionally contagious airborne pathogen.

The measles virus is an exceptionally contagious airborne pathogen. The MMR vaccine: The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine delivers roughly 97% protection against infection after two doses, according to federal health data.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine delivers roughly 97% protection against infection after two doses, according to federal health data. Herd immunity threshold: Preventing community transmission requires a population-level immunization coverage rate exceeding 95%, a benchmark currently missed in several affected rural districts.

Emergency Declarations and Rural Outbreaks Across New York

The statewide emergency directive, which remains active through November 4, follows a surge of 108 documented measles cases statewide up to October 3, with 92 of those infections arising since July 15 across 18 distinct counties, according to the Governor’s office. Seven cases were identified within New York City while 101 occurred in various upstate jurisdictions. Local health departments have administered over 1,000 MMR vaccine doses in rural pockets since mid-July to interrupt community transmission chains.

To accelerate intervention, the emergency order permits registered nurses to prescribe diagnostic tests for suspected measles cases. The protocol also authorizes pharmacists to administer the MMR vaccine to children as young as two years old. The mandate also requires clinicians and facilities to report all MMR immunizations to the New York State or New York City immunization registries within a strict 72-hour window, while exempting adults from giving their consent to this reporting, although the vaccination itself remains subject to the consent of the patient or their legal guardian.

Governor Hochul declares Measles State of Emergency in New York

Pennsylvania Records Largest Measles Outbreak in Thirty Years

Adjacent Pennsylvania is managing a historic epidemic, recording over 1,000 cases—the state's largest outbreak in more than thirty years. Originating in the spring within Lancaster County's Amish community, the outbreak has triggered five deaths across the state. Public health officials emphasize that hospitalization occurs in approximately 20% of clinical measles cases, while mortality ranges between one and three deaths per 1,000 reported cases. Across the United States, at least eight deaths have been recorded in two years, including five in Pennsylvania, while the state had not experienced a measles-related death in 35 years; none of these victims were vaccinated or were too young to be vaccinated. Pennsylvania health authorities have attributed four deaths to measles so far: two in babies too young to be vaccinated, one in an 18-year-old, and one in a 40-year-old woman, according to local coroner information, and the state's health department has tracked a fast-climbing curve since late April 2026. In Chester County, which shares a long border with Lancaster, health department director Jeanne Franklin noted: We have a very long border with Lancaster County, and this type of disease does not care about borders. For the state, represented by Health Secretary Debra Bogen, the priority remains rapidly increasing vaccination coverage to cut these transmission chains before they reach other communities. Only seven of Pennsylvania's 67 counties have their own health department, leaving the majority dependent on the state to organize tracing and mobile clinics, often with a delay.

Federal reporting mechanisms have encountered friction regarding mortality tracking. The CDC transitioned to utilizing National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) mortality data for its federal count, a methodological shift that Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security warned could impact public trust by creating visible gaps between state and federal tallies. This divergence is at the heart of a dispute between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The CDC confirmed a second measles-related death in the country this year, with its website publication not specifying in which states these deaths occurred while noting 3,659 measles cases in the U.S. as of September 24.

Photo: Zonebourse Suisse