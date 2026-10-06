Nutrition & Santé Appoints Laetitia Laden Pelletier as Corporate Director of HR, CSR, Communication, and Transformation

Laetitia Laden Pelletier has been promoted to Corporate Director of Human Resources, CSR, Corporate Communication, and Transformation at Nutrition & Santé. The appointment follows the company’s transition to an Entreprise à Mission status in 2024 and unifies key strategic functions under a single leadership umbrella.

Nutrition & Santé Aligns Leadership with Sustainability Goals

Nutrition & Santé restructured its corporate leadership to tightly integrate workplace transformation, human resources, and sustainability goals. Laetitia Laden Pelletier oversees a consolidated domain spanning human resources, corporate social responsibility, corporate communication, and business transformation. The changes align internal company operations directly with the group’s ongoing environmental and strategic roadmap.

Unifying Corporate Leadership at Nutrition & Santé

Nutrition & Santé announced that Laetitia Laden Pelletier takes responsibility for an expanded perimeter uniting human resources, sustainable development, corporate communication, and group transformation. The reorganization follows the company’s shift toward an Entreprise à Mission designation in 2024. The unified direction aims to connect change management, societal commitments, and talent management more closely across the organization. The move strengthens the coherence between the group’s overall strategy and its corporate project both internally and externally.

Two Decades of Human Resources and Change Management

Laetitia Laden Pelletier brings more than twenty years of experience within the organization to her new role. A graduate of ISC Paris in 1996, she also holds a master’s degree in business law and social management from Université Toulouse Capitole, alongside executive education from INSEAD and Columbia University. Her career began in human resources at the Ritz in Paris and Bahlsen Saint Michel. She subsequently spent several years at Marks & Spencer operating across France and the United Kingdom, followed by a tenure as HR Business Partner at PeopleSoft France.

Photo: e-marketing.fr

Entering Nutrition & Santé in August 2003 as a Senior HR Business Partner, Laden Pelletier advanced steadily through the executive ranks. She joined the executive committee as Group Human Resources Director in January 2016, later expanding her oversight to include Corporate Communication in 2019. By May 2023, she assumed the role of Global Head of Transformation & Human Resources, steering organizational models, work methods, and business transformations.

Milestone Year Role / Responsibility Scope 2003 Senior HR Business Partner Nutrition & Santé 2016 Group HR Director & Executive Committee Member Human Resources 2019 HR Director & Corporate Communication Human Resources & Communications 2023 Global Head of Transformation & Human Resources Global Strategy & Transformation 2024 Corporate Director of HR, CSR, Corporate Communication & Transformation Unified Corporate Leadership

Broader Industry Leadership Roles

Alongside her operational responsibilities within the company, Laden Pelletier engages heavily in professional industry representation. Since September 2021, she has presided over the social commission of Alim'Alliance, formerly known as Alliance 7. Her expanded corporate director mandate positions her to manage ongoing alignment between operational execution and strategic sustainability targets under Luis Uribe.

References