BU Researchers Study How Music Interventions Improve Parkinson’s Mobility

Researchers at Boston University Sargent College are leading a new project funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation to investigate how real-time personalized music interventions improve walking speed, stability, and automaticity in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study builds on prior pilot work demonstrating the efficacy of musical entrainment.

Musical Entrainment and Sensors Help Synchronize Walking Patterns

Musical Entrainment: A neurological process where the brain naturally synchronizes physical movement with an external auditory rhythm, such as a musical beat.

A neurological process where the brain naturally synchronizes physical movement with an external auditory rhythm, such as a musical beat. Gait Automaticity: The ability to walk naturally without having to consciously think through every single step, a process often impaired in neurodegenerative conditions.

The ability to walk naturally without having to consciously think through every single step, a process often impaired in neurodegenerative conditions. Closed-Loop Intervention: A technology setup utilizing shoe sensors and portable devices that monitor a patient’s walking pattern in real time and immediately adjust the musical tempo to match or optimize their stride.

How Musical Entrainment Targets Parkinson’s Gait Deficits

For individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, maintaining independent mobility remains a primary clinical challenge. While standard pharmacological treatments effectively manage motor symptoms such as tremor, slowness, unsteadiness, and stiffness, targeted interventions for daily movement mechanics are far more complex to develop.

Building on foundational pilot research led by Dr. Franchino Porciuncula, the current multi-site investigation evaluates whether acoustic pacing can reduce the cognitive load associated with ambulation. As neurodegeneration progresses, walking transitions from an automatic motor program to a deliberate, high-effort task requiring active cognitive control. By introducing an auditory stimulus via technology provided by MedRhythms, Inc. of Portland, Maine, researchers aim to bypass damaged pathways by engaging alternate auditory-motor neural circuits.

Participants in the trial attach specialized sensors to their footwear. These sensors continuously track objective metrics of physical displacement, specifically gait symmetry, dynamic stability, and forward velocity. The device then delivers customizable musical selections tailored to each participant’s preferred genres, creating a closed-loop system that adapts instantaneously to real-time fluctuations in their walking pattern.

Expanding the Scope Across Multiple Research Centers

The expanded research initiative, formally titled “A Novel Digital Music-Based Autonomous Personalized Walking Intervention to Improve Gait and Walking Automaticity in Parkinson Disease,” unites clinical investigators across three major academic institutions: Boston University, Washington University, and the University of Utah. The cohort comprises 162 enrolled participants.

People talk about maintaining their mobility as one of their primary goals in optimizing their lives, states Dr. Terry Ellis, director of Boston University’s Center for Neurorehabilitation and lead investigator of the project. Through this broader, well-powered multi-site design, the research team aims to determine precisely which patient demographic profiles derive the greatest clinical benefit from rhythm-based auditory interventions.

To evaluate the neurological mechanisms driving these functional improvements, investigators at Sargent College and the BU Center for Neurophotonics are deploying mobile brain imaging technologies. This methodology allows the team to monitor complex brain processes during movement, testing the hypothesis that rhythmic auditory stimulation allows patients to allocate fewer cognitive resources toward the physical act of walking. The protocol also evaluates the durability effect—examining whether improvements in gait speed and symmetry persist after the musical intervention is withdrawn.

Study Parameter Clinical Detail Funding Organization The Michael J. Fox Foundation Primary Institutions Boston University Sargent College, Washington University, University of Utah Participant Cohort 162 individuals with Parkinson’s disease Technology Platform MedRhythms, Inc. closed-loop sensor and playback system

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Implementation of the study at the Center for Neurorehabilitation within Sargent College is supported by a clinical team including Teresa Baker, PT, DPT, Sara Zoeller, PT, DPT, Tim Nordahl, PT, DPT, Nicole Eklund Marrero, Gavin Drucis, and Erica Clarke.