ZDNET: Best Amazon October Prime Day Tech Deals Under $25 for Oct. 6-7

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale event officially takes place on Oct. 6 and 7, offering discounts on household items, technology, and gear under $25 and $50. ZDNET reported that shoppers can secure major price drops on smart plugs, portable chargers, and streaming sticks before the holiday shopping rush.

Early Discounts on Tech Gadgets Under $25

As shopping events approach, online platforms have started rolling out hardware price cuts across multiple categories. ZDNET reported that Kasa Smart Plugs are currently marked down to $15, saving buyers $3 off the original $18 price tag. These smart plugs let users set schedules and countdown timers for connected home appliances.

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For mobile device charging on the go, the Lisen Retractable Car Charger is marked down to $13 using the checkout code 31060XXX, representing a 35% discount from its standard $20 price. The unit includes both USB-C and Lightning cables and delivers 60W of power. According to ZDNET testing notes, a connected phone charged from 30% to nearly 100% capacity in just 15 minutes.

Streaming hardware is also seeing price adjustments ahead of the official launch. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Pro is listed at $20, down 43% from $35, featuring integrated Alexa voice controls for smart home management. Meanwhile, the Apple AirTag second-generation is selling for $24, which is 17% off its regular $29 price. This newer tracking puck features Precision Finding with haptic, audio, and visual feedback that operates from 50% farther away than the first-generation model.

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Soundcore Earbuds and Blink Cameras See Deep Discounts

Budget-conscious consumers looking for personal audio and monitoring equipment have several discounted options to choose from during the event window. ZDNET noted that Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds are discounted by 48%, bringing the price down to $21 from $40. These earbuds ship in black, blue, or white finishes and support custom control mapping, 22 EQ presets, and a location tracking feature through the companion mobile app.

Home monitoring hardware is also seeing deep cuts. The Blink Mini 2K+ Camera is priced at $16, marking a 60% drop from its $40 list price. The camera provides night vision, two-way audio streams, and motion alerts for room or pet surveillance. The Amazon Echo Glow smart lamp is also available for $23, down from $30, giving parents and users a color-changing device for routines and task timers.

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Broader Marketplace Savings Under $50

Beyond small tech accessories, other digital and lifestyle outlets are tracking early promotions spanning different price thresholds. NBC News reported that shoppers can find early discounts across beauty products, home goods, and kitchen equipment under $50 ahead of the official October event. For instance, Medicube skin care products, Casper pillows, and Black+Decker handheld vacuums are seeing significant price cuts.

Device Category Product Name Promotional Price Original Price Smart Home Kasa Smart Plug $15 $18 Automotive Accessory Lisen Retractable Car Charger $13 (with code) $20 Streaming Hardware Amazon Fire TV Stick Pro $20 $35 Tracking Hardware Apple AirTag (2nd-gen) $24 $29 Audio Gear Soundcore P20i Earbuds $21 $40 Security Camera Blink Mini 2K+ Camera $16 $40

Timing and Logistics for October Prime Day

Amazon’s fall shopping event officially commences at 12:01 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and concludes at 12:01 a.m. This translates to roughly 3:00 a.m. EST for shoppers on the East Coast. While major marquee brands often revert to standard pricing immediately following the close of the event, smaller tech accessories and budget gadgets typically retain their promotional pricing for an additional 24 to 48 hours based on historical sales tracked by retail analysts.

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Shoppers who do not currently hold an active membership can utilize a 30-day free trial to gain access to the event pricing.

How long do October Prime Day discounts typically last after the event closes?

While major brand-name electronics often return to MSRP standard pricing immediately after the sale ends at 12:01 a.m. PDT on Oct. 7, smaller accessories and secondary tech gadgets usually stay discounted for a day or two following the event.

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Are Prime memberships required to purchase these discounted gadgets?

Yes, most of the featured price cuts require an active Amazon Prime subscription, though new users can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the promotional pricing.

What specific time zones govern the start and end of the sale?

The event schedule runs on Pacific Daylight Time, beginning at 12:01 a.m. PDT on Oct. 6 and ending at 12:01 a.m. PDT on Oct. 7, which corresponds to approximately 3:00 a.m. EST.

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