Metricool study: Instagram Reels dominate reach and interactions

When deciding how to publish content on Instagram in 2026, data from Metricool indicates that Reels dominate reach and interactions, whereas carousels generate the highest volume of views and saves, leaving single-image posts far behind in overall engagement metrics.

Metricool Study Highlights Format Disparities Across Instagram Metrics

Content creators and brands face a persistent strategic question when plotting social media calendars: whether to build a short-form video or prepare a traditional feed post. Metricool’s Instagram Study breaks down the performance disparities across single-image posts, carousels, and Reels to clarify how the platform’s distribution algorithms treat each asset type.

When stacking up raw numbers, the overarching conclusion points to Reels capturing superior performance across core visibility indicators. A standard Reel generates more than four times the interactions of a single-image upload. Yet, comparing video output to multi-image carousels reveals specific functional tradeoffs.

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Reels command nearly 29% greater reach and roughly 15% higher interactions than carousels. Conversely, carousels pull in approximately 20% more total views. This variance stems from algorithmic delivery mechanics. Reels push aggressively into discovery feeds for non-followers, while carousels can resurface in a user’s feed on a subsequent visit if the initial impression did not trigger a direct interaction.

Reels Capture Maximum Reach and Rising Engagement in 2026

For accounts prioritizing audience acquisition and brand discovery, Reels remain the most effective format. The study notes an average reach of 14,918 accounts per publication, eclipsing carousels at 11,573 and single images at 4,779. Interaction rates follow a similar trajectory, averaging 1,035 per Reel.

Adoption rates continue to climb. Brands increased their output of Reels by 35% compared to the previous year. Engagement on Reels grew by 24%, standing alone as the only format among the three to experience year-over-year engagement growth.

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User consumption habits have also shifted. Average watch time per video moved from roughly 4 seconds up to 8.5 seconds, while content shares jumped by 67%. These metrics support using short-form video for top-of-funnel exposure, motion-based demonstrations, or direct-to-camera brand introductions.

Carousels Lead in Total Views and Guarded Saves

Dismissing static feed content as obsolete overlooks the specific strengths of multi-image carousels. While single-image posts lag behind, carousels compete directly with video across multiple performance vectors.

Carousels lead the study in average views at 27,797, outpacing Reels at 23,074. They secure double the reach and views of single-image posts, nearly quadruple the interactions, and nine times the saves. This architecture makes carousels optimal for step-by-step tutorials, educational guides, multi-product comparisons, and dense conceptual breakdowns that users intend to reference later.

Single-image posts retain utility despite lower aggregate figures. Product photography, standalone announcements, and campaign graphics that convey a complete narrative instantly do not require forced conversion into 30-second video clips.

Content Objective Recommended Format Primary Metrics Discovery Reel Reach, views, followers Interaction Reel Interactions, shares, comments Education Carrusel Saves, shares, views Point-in-Time Communication Image Reach, interactions Authority Building Reel + Carrusel Shares, saves, profile visits

Aligning Instagram Formats with Specific Strategic Goals

Determining the correct publishing format requires mapping content to specific organizational goals rather than relying on a single default choice. Accounts targeting broad audience expansion find the highest utility in Reels due to their native distribution to non-followers. Accounts prioritizing reference material and deep educational retention benefit from the save-heavy mechanics of carousels.

Analyzing individual account performance against broad industry baselines requires tracking tools. Platforms like Metricool allow creators and agencies to monitor unified dashboards covering posts, carousels, and Reels, assessing metrics such as reach, views, engagement rates, and scheduling calendars.

Maximizing overall performance on the platform involves a blended distribution model: deploying Reels to capture top-of-funnel discovery, utilizing carousels for in-depth educational retention, and reserving single images for concise visual announcements.