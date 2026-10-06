Utah Football Hosts Kansas With FBS-Best Scoring Streak

The 12th-ranked Utah football team hosts Kansas at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a Big 12 Conference matchup set for an 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff on Oct. 10, 2026, with the Utes entering at 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play while the Jayhawks stand at 2-2 and 0-1.

Nation’s Longest Scoring Streak Powers Utes

Utah carries a dominant offensive profile into the primetime clash. The team extends a streak of scoring 30 or more points to 10 straight games dating back to the 2025 season—the longest active streak in the FBS.

The Utes opened the 2026 campaign with consecutive offensive outputs of 66, 43, 33, and 31 points. They currently average 43.3 points per game to lead the conference and rank 12th nationally. Total offense sits at 491.0 yards per contest, placing Utah third in the Big 12 and 11th across the FBS.

Dampier and Parker Lead Conference Efficiency Rankings

Quarterback Devon Dampier anchors that efficiency. He leads the conference in passing efficiency at 172.2 while completing 70.3 percent of his throws to rank second in the Big 12.

Dampier has tossed nine passing touchdowns, good for fifth in the conference, alongside 224.0 passing yards per game. Out of the backfield, junior running back Wayshawn Parker contributes 6.56 yards per carry, good for third in the conference, and has accounted for nine total touchdowns split between five rushing and four receiving scores. Parker earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors following a 239 all-purpose yard performance in Utah’s 31-17 victory at Iowa State.

Defensive Front Seven Stifles Opponents

Defensively, the Utes have surrendered just 41 total points through their first three games. They allow 10.3 points per contest to rank third in the FBS.

Opponents find little traction. Utah yields only 84.0 rushing yards per game—a stark improvement from the 181.2 rushing yards allowed per game in 2025. The red zone defense also stands among the nation’s elite at 0.667, ranking fifth in the FBS and third in the conference, while the secondary has permitted only seven passing plays of 20 yards or more all season.

ESPN Provides National Coverage of Kansas Game

Kansas travels to Salt Lake City looking to rebound from an opening conference loss, holding an even 2-2 record on the year. The matchup unfolds under the lights at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Television coverage is provided nationally by ESPN featuring Roy Philpott on play-by-play, Brock Osweiler as analyst, and Sherree Burruss reporting from the sidelines. Radio broadcasts are available via ESPN 700 AM and 92.1 FM with Bill Riley, Steven Sylvester, and Zack Moss, as well as SiriusXM channel 83.