Calvin Verdonk skipped the post-match celebrations after Indonesia won the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, traveling back to Europe immediately following the final at Gelora Bung Karno on October 5, 2026. The LOSC Lille defender needed to manage a tight recovery window ahead of two upcoming club fixtures in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, as reported by bola.kompas.com.

The Rapid Exit from Jakarta

While the rest of John Herdman’s squad immersed themselves in the historic victory, Verdonk bypassed the post-final festivities to catch an immediate flight. Indonesia secured the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup title by defeating Thailand 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw through 120 minutes, capped by Emil Audero’s crucial save. But the physical toll of extra time forced an immediate pivot toward club commitments.

Verdonk stated that he had to play again on Saturday and then Tuesday, noting that he needed to recover and go home tomorrow (today), as reported by bola.kompas.com.

Photo: cnnindonesia.com

LOSC Lille faces a grueling sequence, squaring off against Le Havre in Ligue 1 before hosting Arsenal in the Champions League days later. Verdonk acknowledged that while team officials likely organized hotel celebrations, his physical load management superseded the celebrations.

Parallel Departures Across the Diaspora Squad

Verdonk was not the only starter to bypass the team bus. According to cnnindonesia.com and viva.co.id, captain Kevin Diks and midfielder Joey Pelupessy also departed the stadium in separate vehicles to catch immediate flights back to Europe. Diks headed to Germany to rejoin Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of their fixture against Köln, while Pelupessy traveled to Belgium for Lommel SK’s clash with SK Beveren.

Ungkapan Bahagia Shayne Pattynama, Hubner hingga Verdonk seusai Indonesia Juara FIFA Asean Cup 2026

Diks played the full 120 minutes and converted the opening penalty in the shootout, setting the tone for a flawless execution from the spot by the Indonesian takers. Despite their swift exits, each player ensured they expressed appreciation for the wider squad before embarking on their respective transit journeys.

Historical Context of the Triumph

The victory marks a watershed moment for Indonesian football, ending a 35-year wait for a senior-level international trophy. Yet, the modern football calendar offers zero downtime, immediately thrusting these elite athletes back into high-stakes domestic and continental battles.

Photo: viva.co.id

Player National Team Role European Club Immediate Next Fixture Calvin Verdonk Starting Defender LOSC Lille Le Havre (Ligue 1) Kevin Diks Captain / Penalty Taker Borussia Mönchengladbach Köln (Bundesliga) Joey Pelupessy Starting Midfielder Lommel SK SK Beveren (Challenger Pro League)

As Verdonk touches down in France and his compatriots return to Germany and Belgium, the focus shifts entirely from international glory to league points. The physical demands of balancing national team duty with rigorous European campaigns remain the ultimate test for modern globe-trotting professionals.