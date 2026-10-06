Difundieron llamada de Joaquín Levinton con mujer que lo denunció por abuso

On October 5, 2026, Argentine singer Joaquín Levinton returned to television recordings following the public disclosure of a serious criminal denunciation filed against him by a former partner for alleged sexual abuse with carnal access and associated violence.

Joaquín Levinton Resumes Duties Amid Legal Proceedings

Joaquín Levinton resumed his duties as a jury member on the musical reality television program Es mi Sueño, broadcast by El Trece and produced by Kuarzo, on October 5, 2026.

The formal penal accusation was lodged on September 28, 2026, at a police station in the Recoleta and Barrio Norte area, subsequently landing in the hands of Judge Carlos Bruniard at Juzgado N° 50.

Legal proceedings involve disputed jurisdictional competence between magistrates, prior archived files from 2023, and the public airing of a recorded telephone conversation between the musician and his accuser.

Levinton Returns to Television Despite Criminal Denunciation

As Infobae and El Litoral reported, Joaquín Levinton faced intense public scrutiny following the emergence of the criminal denunciation filed on September 28, 2026, by a 39-year-old woman from Balvanera. Despite allegations concerning events dated between 2015 and 2020, the Turf frontman opted to maintain his professional schedule. On Monday, October 5, 2026, he arrived at Kuarzo production studios to resume his seat on the panel of the El Trece program Es mi Sueño, hosted by Guido Kaczka.

Approached by the press outside the studio, Levinton addressed the situation directly. As noted by Ciudad Magazine, the artist expressed gratitude for public backing: Me encanta volver a trabajar. Me encanta lo que hago. De corazón, muchísimas gracias al apoyo de la gente. Si no, esto hubiese sido una pesadilla para mí. De hecho, igual es una pesadilla . He further emphasized his routine interactions on the street, noting that supporters encouraged him during morning dog walks. Levinton remarked on his three-decade career in music, stating that his objective remains bringing positivity to audiences.

Photo: Ciudad Magazine

When approached by the program Los Profesionales de Siempre for a live broadcast with Florencia de la Ve, the musician declined to debate the matter publicly. Ciudad Magazine quoted his stance: No es para hacer mediático algo así . He added: Está todo en el juzgado, lo siguen los abogados. No soy yo el mediático, no tengo interés en mediatizarlo. Considero que la acusación es muy seria, y por eso merece seriedad .

Defense Cites Archived 2023 Case to Contest Allegations

The legal framework surrounding the case involves complex interactions between current allegations and a prior judicial expediente initiated in 2023. Infobae detailed that the initial case emerged from a 911 call, though the woman involved previously denied making the call or knowing the singer during psychological evaluations, leading judge Provitola to archive the file in May 2024 due to a lack of actionable prosecution or victim participation.

Photo: Infobae

Following the new September 28 filing, the defense represented by attorney Cristian Colombo sought to incorporate evidence contradicting the narrative of ongoing fear. According to Ciudad Magazine, Levinton’s legal team presented documentation and digital communications showing that the complainant allegedly sent explicit video materials to the musician just three days prior to the reactivation of claims initially shelved in 2023. El Litoral noted that the defense submitted an airline ticket proving Levinton was performing live with Turf in Mendoza during specific dates referenced in the accusations.

The case file subsequently triggered jurisdictional debates within the Buenos Aires judiciary. Infobae reported that Judge Carlos Bruniard and Judge Provitola exchanged competence over the expediente before the matter reached the Criminal and Correctional Chamber for a definitive ruling on which magistrate will oversee the active investigation.

📞 LA LLAMADA ENTRE JOAQUÍN LEVINTON Y SU DENUNCIANTE

Procedural Phase Key Date Judicial or Media Entity Associated Development Initial Episode 2023 Buenos Aires Judiciary / Provitola First police intervention and subsequent archive of expediente in May 2024. Current Denunciation September 28, 2026 Juzgado N° 50 (Judge Carlos Bruniard) Formal filing by complainant alleging sexual abuse and violence. Defense Presentation Early October 2026 Cristian Colombo (Defense Counsel) Submission of digital evidence, travel records, and motion to review prior files. Return to Work October 5, 2026 Es mi Sueño (El Trece / Kuarzo) Levinton resumes television recording obligations amid ongoing legal review.

Diffusion of Recorded Telephone Audio

Concurrently with courtroom maneuvers, media broadcasts aired excerpts of a private telephone conversation between Levinton and the complainant, recorded prior to the public filing of the latest denunciation. MinutoUno documented the transcript highlights wherein the two parties discussed past tensions, safety concerns, and the legal status of the case.

During the recorded dialogue, the woman referenced an earlier phone threat, stating, Después fue la única y por teléfono, porque personalmente siempre tuve la mejor . Levinton responded by noting, Lo que pasa es que cuando vos me amenazaste… before being interrupted. The woman minimized the phrasing, asserting, Es un decir, no es literal. No sé cómo decir: ‘Te quiero tanto que te quiero matar’ .

Photo: El Litoral

The conversation shifted toward judicial closure. Levinton urged action to clear the record, stating, Lo que es importante para que todo termine, y hasta podemos volver a ser amigos, que es importante que vos vayas a… Cuando te llamen… to which she replied, A terapia . Levinton further pressed her regarding the ongoing status of the court case due to her stated fears. The woman assured him she would speak with legal counsel to terminate the proceedings, while the musician requested confirmation that she harbors no fear of him.

Statements from Co-Stars and Legal Representatives

As Exitoina reported, fellow Es mi Sueño jury members addressed the media regarding the scandal surrounding their colleague. Carlos Baute expressed disbelief during an interview with Intrusos, stating, No me lo creo. Lo quiero mucho. No sabía nada. Yo estoy con el concierto que hago mañana y ya me vuelvo . Meanwhile, Abel Pintos maintained distance from the controversy, noting that while they share professional cordiality on set, they do not interact outside work and emphasized that the judicial system must handle such delicate matters.

On the legal representation front, Exitoina detailed comments from Adela González, the attorney representing the complainant. González stated that she took contact with her client recently and chose to support the claim as a plaintiff. Addressing prior archival decisions, González maintained that the victim’s initial withdrawal stemmed from fear rather than falsity, asserting that the legal team is fully prepared to participate in upcoming hearings, psychiatric evaluations, and judicial depositions as the Cámara Criminal y Correccional decides the immediate pathway of the investigation.