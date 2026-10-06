eMAG selection features headphones, espresso machine, laptop and TV

An open-air wireless headset with high-resolution audio support and an AI-powered four-microphone ambient noise filter is among the products featured in the eMAG shopping selection detailed in an article. The promotional lineup also spans gaming notebooks, espresso machines, and a newly released Mini LED television panel.

Anker SoundCore AeroFit 2 Open-Ear Headphones and Breville Coffee Barista Signature

The Anker SoundCore AeroFit 2 open-ear headphones carry a rating of 4.71 out of 5 stars from seven reviews. They feature Hi-Res sound with LDAC codec support. Their built-in artificial intelligence utilizes four microphones to filter ambient noise during voice calls. Bluetooth 5.4 handles connectivity, while charging occurs via USB Type-C. Battery life reaches up to 10 hours on a single charge and 42 hours total with the charging case. Gadget.ro noted a 20 percent price reduction available at the time of publication using the discount code electroweekend.

For coffee preparation, the Breville Barista Signature espresso machine includes a portafiltru and a 30-setting coffee grinder. It uses Thermoblock technology to prepare coffee and foam milk simultaneously. The machine features a 58-millimeter portafiltru, a 460-millimeter milk container, and a 2.8-liter water tank. It can brew two portions at once across multiple beverage styles. A 15 percent price cut applies with the electroweekend code.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI Laptop and POCO F9 Ultra Smartphone

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI gaming laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor featuring 24 cores that reach 5.4 GHz. It pairs this CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 dedicated graphics card equipped with 16 GB of GDDR7 memory, powered by a 330W adapter and a 90Wh battery. Its 16-inch IPS display delivers a 2560 by 1600 pixel resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The configuration includes 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD, with support expandable up to 96 GB of RAM. Connectivity options consist of Wi-Fi be, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card reader, and stereo speakers delivering 4W RMS. The machine runs Windows 11 Home.

The POCO F9 Ultra smartphone holds a 5 out of 5 star rating across five reviews. It uses a three-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs Android 16 and is slated to receive four subsequent Android version updates. An 8050 mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Bose tunes its 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system, which includes an integrated woofer. The 6.9-inch display peaks at 10,000 nits of brightness in HDR playback and achieves a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The main camera system pairs a 200-megapixel wide sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Video recording supports 8K at 30 frames per second and 4K at up to 60 frames per second.

LG QNED Evo Mini LED Television and Additional Hardware Offers

The LG QNED Evo Mini LED television debuted as part of the 2026 lineup. It supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, variable refresh rate, auto low latency mode, and HGiG technologies. The Mini LED panel utilizes a processor adapted from LG OLED displays to manage its eight million pixels. The television is offered in screen sizes of 125 cm, 139 cm, 163 cm, 189 cm, and 214 cm.

Beyond standard retail merchandise, iDevice.ro reported that eMAG expanded its catalog to include returned and open-box items across multiple electronics categories. Returned stock spans products from major brands such as Google and Apple. An open-box Google Pixel 11 Pro is listed near 4,399 lei, while premium iPhone 17 variants reach approximately 6,399 lei, and alternative Apple configurations drop to around 3,699 lei. Huawei is represented by the Pura 70 Ultra at roughly 3,399 lei. Open-box discounts also extend to home appliances, including Dyson cleaning devices, Ninja air fryers, washing machines, and automated espresso machines.