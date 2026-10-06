Obituary of Elijia De Jesus: Services Scheduled in San Antonio, Texas

Elijia De Jesus, born Elijia Rivera de León in Patillas, Puerto Rico, passed away on October 1, 2026, leaving behind a sprawling family and a legacy of fierce, unconditional devotion. Her life spanned migration, resilience, and deep familial commitment across the Caribbean, New York, and Texas.

From the Hills of Patillas to the Streets of New York

Born in late 1937 among the jungle-covered hills of Patillas, Elijia was thrust into caretaking early in life, raising her own siblings and a cousin whose memory stayed with her into old age. Her birth date is December 5, 1937, marking the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead her through Santurce’s neighborhoods—including the settlement known as “el fanguito,” where she once lost a domestic job for taking a mango for her younger siblings—and onward to New York City.

It was during this chapter that she met Luis. Her partnership with Luis spanned 65 years, anchoring a life that later included two decades back in Puerto Rico before their final relocation to San Antonio, Texas.

Photo: echovita.com

A Matriarch Defined by Unconditional Love and Resilience

Despite a stature described by her family as diminutive, Elijia held together a vast household. She and Luis raised seven children—Rosaura, Louis, Alex, Diana, Richard, Moisés, and Albert—while welcoming 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and even a swearing pet raven into their orbit. Her affection was fierce and uncompromising, often expressed through feeding those she loved and demanding strict care for personal mementos like her cherished jewelry.

When her health declined in her later years, her family mirrored the meticulous care she had once provided them. They prepared her meals precisely to her liking—cooking dishes such as barriguitas de vieja and sorullos, putting a towel to dry her feet when leaving the bath, and playing Javier Solís and Gilberto Monroig on YouTube. Her passing on October 1, 2026, was marked in family lore by rolling thunder and a visiting red cardinal, serving as a fitting farewell for a woman who did everything entirely on her own terms. El primero de octubre del 2026 no perdimos a nuestra hermosa madrecita, se la prestamos a Dorotea, a Juana, a Vicenta, a Amy, a Luis su esposo, pero sobre todo a Moisés, her family noted.

Until her final days, the grief of losing her faculties weighed heavily on her loved ones, who mourned the quiet that prevented her from hearing Te amo Elijia and Te extraño desde hoy y para siempre .

Photo: archive.thetributecenter.com

Upcoming Memorial Services in San Antonio

Family and friends will gather this week to honor Elijia’s memory across multiple services in Texas. The upcoming schedule begins with a visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Castle Ridge Mortuary North, located at 10901 W. Loop 1604 North in San Antonio, which will include a prayer service at 6:00 PM.

Service Type Date Time Location Visitation & Prayer Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Prayer at 6:00 PM) Castle Ridge Mortuary North, San Antonio, TX Funeral Service Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 10:00 AM Castle Ridge Mortuary North, San Antonio, TX Graveside Service Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 12:30 PM Holy Cross Cemetery, San Antonio, TX

A formal funeral service will follow on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the same mortuary. Finally, a graveside service will take place at 12:30 PM on Friday, October 9, 2026, at the Holy Cross Cemetery, situated at 17501 Nacogdoches Road, where family members and loved ones will lay her to rest.