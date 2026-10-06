Home » Entertainment » The Batman Part II Production Paused as Filmmaker Matt Reeves Steps Away for Family Matter

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have temporarily paused production on The Batman Part II as director Matt Reeves steps away to focus on a personal family matter, halting filming that was actively underway in London ahead of a scheduled February 18, 2028 release date.

Director Matt Reeves Steps Away From Production

Production on the highly anticipated sequel has been halted after writer-director Matt Reeves stepped away from the set. Warner Bros. and DC Studios confirmed the stoppage in a statement shared across Hollywood trades, noting that the filmmaker needed to address pressing personal circumstances.

Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon. DC Studios spokesperson, via Deadline

Before the shutdown, the project had been shooting in London for more than three months. Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, pushing the production start date multiple times before cameras finally rolled earlier in the summer.

Release Schedule Faces Fresh Uncertainty

Industry sources note that it is too early to determine whether the production pause will alter the film’s February 18, 2028 premiere. Warner Bros. originally scheduled the blockbuster for October 2025 before pushing it to October 2, 2026, then October 1, 2027, and eventually landing on the early 2028 window.

Photo: gizmodo.com

When DC Studios boss James Gunn addressed earlier schedule adjustments on Threads, he pointed out that multi-year gaps between major cinematic sequels are common, pointing to lengthy intervals between franchise entries like Alien and Aliens or Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3 .

The first film, 2022’s The Batman, grossed $770.3 million globally after surviving its own pandemic-era production shutdowns in 2020. That original feature also spawned the spinoff television series The Penguin, which starred Colin Farrell and set the stage for the narrative events leading into the current sequel.

The Batman 2 Halts Production as Director Matt Reeves Steps Away – IGN Daily Fix

Robert Pattinson Leads an Expanded Cast

Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne alongside a mix of returning players and major new franchise additions. Reprising their roles from the first film are Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Mayor Bella Reál, and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez.

The expanding ensemble also introduces Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Pattinson previously described the script as a sharp departure from the atmospheric tone of the original movie.

Photo: Yahoo

It’s a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it, Pattinson told Collider in a recent interview, calling the project deeply ambitious.

Warner Bros. Discovery Progresses Toward Merger

Will the February 18, 2028 release date hold, and when will Matt Reeves return to direct?