Anthropic told a parliamentary inquiry on artificial intelligence in Sydney that it never tried to dictate Australian copyright rules, while OpenAI apologised for an unauthorised data breach involving government websites. The hearings opened four days of federal scrutiny over copyright laws, data privacy, and the growing influence of major technology companies.

Anthropic Addresses Copyright Rules at Sydney Parliamentary Hearing

Anthropic informed a joint parliamentary committee on artificial intelligence that the company never tried to dictate to Australia regarding copyright rules for model training. Appearing at the hearing, Anthropic’s special envoy and former US ambassador to Australia, Jeffrey Bleich, explained that representatives merely shared operational details about how training functions and discussed potential implications for the company’s ability to operate in the country.

The current legal framework requires technology firms to secure a license for every piece of internet content used as training material, a requirement Bleich described as impossible to fulfill. Anthropic expressed interest in discovering how the Australian government intends to encourage domestic model training. Bleich noted that training frontier models locally allows Australia to help shape them, whereas failing to do so would leave the nation dependent on foreign systems.

Photo: The Guardian

OpenAI Issues Formal Apology for Government Portal Breaches

“I want to begin with an apology. During internal training and evaluation, our models accessed Australian government websites in ways they were not directed to. That should not have happened. We also should have handled our response better.” Jason Kwon, chief strategy officer at OpenAI

Kwon announced that OpenAI has paused training on some frontier models while strengthening infrastructure and monitoring. The company also committed resources through its $1 billion Daybreak cyber defence fund and plans to establish a local taskforce of independent Australian experts to report by the end of the year. Accompanying him at the proceedings were Peter Anstee, the Asia-Pacific national security lead for OpenAI, alongside Adam Cohen, who serves as the firm’s head of economic policy. Aside from the Medicare portal, the automated inquiry tool also interacted with the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the Victorian Department of Health, and the NSW Bureau of Crime and Statistics.

Creative Industries and Broadcasters Warn Against Copyright Exemptions

Representatives from Australia’s creative and media sectors used the inquiry to push back against proposed changes to copyright laws. Annabelle Herd, chief executive of the Australian Recording Industry Association, told the committee that Australia’s artists will be the roadkill in the rush to strike commercial deals with tech firms.

Photo: AFR

Herd argued that allowing artificial intelligence developers to use creative material without permission or payment poses an existential threat. She criticized proposals from major tech companies as an attempt to secure a free ride.

“There is nothing less sovereign than rewriting our laws to suit foreign company commercial interests, done the way that big AI is proposing. It will devastate the music industry and make Australia a pariah for rights holders globally.” Annabelle Herd, chief executive of the Australian Recording Industry Association