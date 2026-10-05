Ukrainian armored units, operating near Kharkiv, successfully repelled wave attacks by Russian First-Person-View (FPV) drones and infantry. According to merkur.de, two modified tanks belonging to the 475th Assault Regiment’s Code 9.2 unit advanced on a Russian-held position near Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district, providing direct fire support before returning unblemished.

The survival of these heavy vehicles contradicts years of battlefield assumptions. Yet, as merkur.de notes, the fundamental principles of maneuver, concentrated firepower, and mobile protection remain decisive on the contemporary battlefield.

The Evolution of Frontline Countermeasures

The operation near Kharkiv highlighted a sophisticated tactical adaptation by Ukrainian forces. According to t-online.de, the units utilized improvised protective structures and metal grid layouts, similar to designs seen on modified combat vehicles across the front, to absorb incoming drone strikes.

Photo: T-Online

Before the heavy armor rolled forward, Ukrainian drone operators systematically targeted Russian supply lines stretching up to 16 kilometers behind the front. By intercepting battery shipments and fresh drone supplies, Kyiv’s forces effectively starved frontline operators of the equipment needed to sustain their defensive screen.

Data from the Kharkiv Frontline

To understand the scope of these armored engagements, military analysts look closely at how modern combat systems interact during localized skirmishes.

Ukraine Uses Turtle Tanks to Attack Russian Defensive Positions in Kharkiv

Operational Factor Ukrainian Tactic Russian Countermeasure Primary Vehicle Modification Added slat armor and overhead protective screens (“turtle” setups) Improvised grill structures deployed since early 2024 Support Assets Vampire bomber drones, FPV units, and electronic reconnaissance Massed FPV drone waves and direct infantry positions Logistical Targeting Interdiction of supply routes up to 16 km behind the front Frontline battery and ammunition depots

These integrated tactics enabled the heavy armor to push through what had previously functioned as an impassable aerial kill zone.

The Combined Arms Reality

Armor alone cannot withstand a saturation of unmanned aerial systems, just as drones alone cannot capture and hold territory. The success of the Kharkiv operation shows that a combined-arms approach is necessary. As merkur.de points out, units must integrate infantry, electronic warfare, reconnaissance drones, and artillery into a cohesive fighting force.

When military forces neglect these basic tenets—sending unsupported armor forward without adequate electronic cover or reconnaissance—the results remain catastrophic. The recent engagements near Kupiansk demonstrate that while the technological profile of war has shifted dramatically toward unmanned systems, the side that masters the synchronization of traditional armored maneuver and modern aerial defense retains a distinct operational advantage.