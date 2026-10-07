Unidades de bomberos respondieron a un incendio durante la madrugada de un miércoles en un edificio comercial de un piso propiedad del estado ubicado en 1950 Garner Road en Raleigh, sin que se reportaran personas heridas, reportó Qué Pasa.

Raleigh Fire Department Response and On-Scene Tactics

The Raleigh Fire Department received the initial emergency call at approximately 1:05 a.m. Early arriving crews encountered active smoke and flames pouring from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly deployed water lines and forced entry into the commercial building to combat the blaze directly.

At the same time, secondary response units initiated a primary search of the interior. They swept the rooms to determine if anyone was trapped by the flames or smoke. Authorities confirmed that no individuals were found inside the building, and emergency medical personnel logged zero injuries by the time the scene was stabilized.

Property History and Impact on Regional Emergency Services

The structure sits within a property historically tied to federal surplus distribution programs. For years, rural fire departments relied on this exact complex to acquire vehicles and equipment made available through state and federal surplus initiatives.

Aerial Imagery Reveals Damage to Garner Road Property

Aerial imagery broadcast later in the morning revealed the extent of the damage inflicted on the roof and exterior walls of the 1950 Garner Road property. Fire suppression crews remained on location well after sunrise to monitor hot spots and assist investigators.

Ongoing Investigation into the Origin and Financial Losses

Municipal and state officials have not yet released a preliminary cause for the fire. The exact financial tally of the property damage remains under investigation as assessment teams wait to safely enter the compromised structure.