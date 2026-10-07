Xbox Game Pass: Battlefield 6 and New Games Announced for October

Microsoft has announced its first wave of additions to the Xbox Game Pass catalog for October 2026, headlined by the inclusion of Battlefield 6 via EA Play. The initial October lineup brings a diverse mix of titles arriving across cloud, consoles, handheld devices, and PC.

October 2026 Wave One Titles and Dates

The first wave of October 2026 additions features several notable titles alongside the EA Play blockbuster, including the soulslike Valor Mortis and indie projects. The scheduled dates and platforms for the wave one titles comprise:

8 October: Echo Weaver (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

8 October: Forever Ago (Cloud, Console, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

8 October: Neon Abyss 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

13 October: Battlefield 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

13 October: Deep Dish Dungeon (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

13 October: Valor Mortis (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

15 October: Bluey’s Happy Snaps (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

15 October: Chained Beasts (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

16 October: Beyond These Stars (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Additional Titles and Future Releases

Further expanding the service’s upcoming offerings, additional titles have been announced for the subscription catalog. These include Football Manager 27, arriving on 10 novembre, and Grave Seasons, which has been scheduled for release on 9 marzo 2027. A Game About Digging a Hole Together has also been announced as an expanded multiplayer version of A Game About Digging a Hole.

Battlefield 6 & 7 Day-One Games Hit Xbox Game Pass This Month!

Several Games Leave Subscription Catalog in Mid-October

While new content arrives for subscribers, Microsoft confirmed that several games will leave the subscription catalog. Effective mid-October, players will lose access to titles including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Casting of Frank Stone, Crime Scene Cleaner, Donut County, Evil West, Superball, Nova Roma (Game Preview), Pacific Drive, and A Plague Tale: Requiem. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available as a subscription service priced at 20,99 Euro al mese.