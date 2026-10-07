Yunchan Lim Misses Gramophone Award, Yonhap News Reports

Pianist Yunchan Lim missed winning the piano category at the 2026 Gramophone Classical Music Awards in London on October 7, despite securing a nomination for his live recording of Bach: The Goldberg Variations, according to Yonhap News.

Chamayou and Andsnes Win Piano Category Award

Yunchan Lim earned a final nomination in the piano category for his Bach: The Goldberg Variations album, recorded live during his sold-out New York Carnegie Hall performance in April last year.

France’s Bertrand Chamayou and Norway’s Leif Ove Andsnes ultimately won the piano category award for their Schubert 4 Hands album at the October 7, 2026 ceremony in London.

Gramophone magazine previously praised Lim’s nominated album for its sincere, inquisitive tone and powerful communicative ability, calling it well worth listening to.

The 2026 Gramophone Awards Ceremony in London

The Gramophone Classical Music Awards, hosted annually by the British classical music magazine Gramophone since 1977, recognize the year’s finest recorded albums across categories such as chamber music, vocal, concerto, contemporary, instrumental, opera, and orchestra. The 2026 ceremony took place in London on October 7, bringing together international classical artists and critics to honor the top recordings of the publishing cycle.

Lim entered this year’s final shortlist with his February release of Bach: The Goldberg Variations. The album captured his performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall. However, the judging panel awarded the piano category prize to Bertrand Chamayou and Leif Ove Andsnes for their collaborative Schubert recording.

Photo: 경향신문

Historical Precedent and Prior Success for Lim

Yonhap News noted that Lim previously made history at the 2024 Gramophone Awards by becoming the first South Korean pianist to win two trophies in a single year. At that ceremony, he secured both the piano category album award and the special Young Artist award.