Rare EGFR T790M Mutation Significantly Increases Lung Cancer Risk

A newly published genetic analysis of over 3.3 million people reveals that an inherited rare mutation, EGFR T790M, increases overall lung cancer risk by roughly 25 times and elevates risk among nonsmokers by 60 times. Identified predominantly in individuals of Southern Appalachian ancestry, the variant offers vital clues into non-smoking lung malignancies.

Most lung cancer diagnoses are causally linked to tobacco smoke, yet approximately 1 in 5 individuals who succumb to the disease in the United States have never smoked, according to American Cancer Society figures. These non-smoking cases often feature distinct molecular signatures rather than damage driven by carcinogens in tobacco. A groundbreaking study published from genetic data provided by the 23andMe Research Institute sheds light on this phenomenon by tracking a rare germline variant across millions of participants.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Germline vs. Somatic Mutations: Unlike common EGFR mutations found only inside tumor cells (somatic), the EGFR T790M variant is inherited (germline), meaning it is present in every cell from birth and can be transmitted across generations.

Unlike common EGFR mutations found only inside tumor cells (somatic), the EGFR T790M variant is inherited (germline), meaning it is present in every cell from birth and can be transmitted across generations. Risk Magnification: While the absolute population frequency remains low (about 1 in 15,850 people), carriers face roughly 25 times the odds of developing lung cancer compared to noncarriers, with nonsmoking carriers seeing up to a 60-fold increase.

While the absolute population frequency remains low (about 1 in 15,850 people), carriers face roughly 25 times the odds of developing lung cancer compared to noncarriers, with nonsmoking carriers seeing up to a 60-fold increase. Ancestral Footprint: The mutation is four times more common in Southern Appalachian populations due to a colonial-era founder event, though carriers today reside across diverse geographic and demographic backgrounds.

Uncovering a Rare Genetic Driver Through Millions of Records

For years, clinical understanding of germline EGFR T790M was limited to small family case series. Because the mutation is exceptionally rare, researchers required massive population datasets to quantify its true penetrance. Lead study author Dr. Jaclyn LoPiccolo, an attending physician and lung cancer researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, noted that studying millions of records was essential to calculate the precise risk profile.

Dr. Sarah Goldberg, a thoracic oncologist at Yale Medicine who was not involved in the study, emphasized the specific nature of the variant. “It doesn’t seem to increase the risk of any other cancer,” Dr. Goldberg explained. “It really is something specific about this mutation.” While the data demonstrates a 25-fold overall increase in cancer incidence among carriers, Dr. LoPiccolo cautioned that these odds do not act as an individual lifetime crystal ball, as individual susceptibility varies based on intersecting environmental and genetic factors.

Geo-Epidemiological Roots and the Southern Appalachian Founder Effect

Genetic evidence indicates the EGFR T790M mutation originated in Europe and traveled to North America with British and Irish settlers during the colonial period. It subsequently underwent a founder event roughly 200 to 225 years ago within Southern Appalachia. A founder event occurs when a mutation establishes itself within a small, isolated population that subsequently expands.

Consequently, individuals with Southern Appalachian ancestry are approximately four times more likely to carry the mutation than the general U.S. population. Over subsequent decades, the variant spread into other groups, including African American, Indigenous American, Acadian, and French Canadian populations, particularly in the post-Civil War era. Investigators stress that living in the Southeast does not cause the mutation; rather, the geographic distribution reflects historical migration and ancestry footprints.

Metric / Demographic Feature Clinical Observation / Statistic Cohort Size Over 3.3 million consenting participants via the 23andMe Research Institute. Mutation Frequency Detected in approximately 1 of every 15,850 individuals in the study group. Overall Risk Multiplier Roughly 25 times higher odds of developing lung cancer compared to noncarriers. Nonsmoker Risk Multiplier Approximately 60 times higher odds for carriers who have never smoked. Geographic Concentration 4 times more prevalent in individuals with Southern Appalachian lineage due to a historical founder event.

Clinical Implications and Screening Horizons

Current lung cancer screening recommendations rely heavily on age and smoking history. Consequently, high-risk nonsmokers carrying hereditary mutations often do not qualify for routine low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans.

Clinical Care of Patients with EGFR Mutation-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

To address this diagnostic gap, Dr. LoPiccolo and her colleagues are spearheading the ongoing INHERIT study (“Investigating Hereditary Risk in Thoracic Cancers”). The research aims to determine whether genetic profiling can effectively identify additional patient populations who warrant proactive thoracic imaging. Although direct-to-consumer platforms like 23andMe have historically withheld individual T790M status, institutional updates indicate plans to release such findings so users can seek professional medical interpretation.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Routine germline EGFR T790M testing is not currently recommended as part of standard primary care population screenings. Experts advise against pursuing unguided commercial genetic testing without clinical oversight. Individuals should consult a qualified physician, thoracic oncologist, or genetic counselor if they present with:

A strong family history of lung cancer, multiple lung cancers, or lung nodules.

Documented Southeastern U.S. or Southern Appalachian ancestry.

For confirmed carriers, clinical management emphasizes strict avoidance of tobacco smoke and regular monitoring, as targeted lifestyle interventions beyond smoking cessation are not yet clinically validated to eradicate inherited genetic risk.

References

American Cancer Society.

PubMed Central.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.