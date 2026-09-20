How to Resize and Convert iPhone Home Screen Widgets in iOS 27

As iOS 27 rolls out across compatible hardware globally, mastering your iPhone home screen has gotten significantly more streamlined. If you are looking to resize a widget on your iPhone home screen without deleting it, you can now adjust dimensions directly on the spot by long-pressing the element and selecting a new format from the pop-up menu.

On-the-Spot Resizing Mechanics in iOS 27

For years, managing your digital real estate on Apple devices meant committing to a rigid workflow: deleting widgets entirely, navigating back into the widget gallery, and re-adding them in your preferred format. Apple changed this friction point with recent software iterations, letting users reshape layouts dynamically.

To resize an existing widget without breaking your layout, simply go to your home screen and long-press the target app icon or widget. From the contextual menu that appears, choose a different dimension. The interface shifts the widget right on the spot. No gallery searching required.

However, your choices are strictly bound by developer implementation. As Apple notes in its official configuration documentation, not every application supports every layout tier. While some apps stick strictly to small and medium footprints, others scale all the way up to extra-large configurations. If a specific sizing option is missing from your pop-up menu, the application’s developer simply hasn’t written the layout constraints for that format yet.

Quickly Toggling Between App Icons and Widgets

This dynamic menu architecture works both ways. The exact same long-press gesture that changes a widget’s size can also collapse an overgrown widget back into a standard app icon, or vice versa, without opening the widget gallery.

If you have a large widget that you rarely consult, you can compress it down to a single icon in just two taps.

Conversely, transforming a normal app icon into a functional widget requires the exact same gesture. Long-press any app icon on your home screen and tap one of the layout icons displayed at the bottom of the pop-up menu to expand its utility immediately.

Ecosystem Compatibility and Hardware Requirements

According to Apple’s support guidelines, any device capable of running iOS 27 can execute these layout modifications natively.

That means hardware support spans all the way from the iPhone 11 and later, alongside the second-generation iPhone SE and newer models. The absolute single variable is third-party app support. Because layout sizing maps directly to developer APIs rather than system-level rendering rules, your visual options depend entirely on how much effort the app creator invested into their widget layout dictionary.

For users attempting to completely overhaul their device interface alongside these layout tweaks, iOS 27 also relocates critical typography settings—including Text Size, Bold Text, and Liquid Glass controls—into a consolidated Appearance menu within the main system Settings app.