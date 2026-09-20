The unwritten security code governing intelligence operations between Washington and Moscow faces a collapse following revelations that Russian dissident journalist Roman Dobrokhotov was targeted during a conference in Washington, D.C. For decades, American soil operated as a sanctuary for vocal critics of the Kremlin. Today, exiled dissidents and an unsealed indictment suggest that long-standing taboo may have been abandoned, raising urgent questions about whether the Russian government has ordered assassinations on United States territory.

The targeting of Dobrokhotov in the nation’s capital this week marks an escalation in transnational repression. The incident forces a hard look at the boundaries of modern espionage and the safety of political refugees living within Western borders. Intelligence analysts note that while covert operations and poisonings have long plagued European capitals—exemplified by the 1978 umbrella murder of Bulgarian dissident Georgi Markov in London and the 2006 polonium poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko—striking inside the United States was considered off-limits. That traditional deterrence now appears dangerously frayed.

The Erosion of the Cold War ‘Moscow Rules’

During the height of the Cold War and through the post-Soviet decades, a tacit understanding known informally as part of the “Moscow rules” kept targeted killings off North American ground. Both superpowers recognized that spilling blood on rival territory would provoke severe diplomatic and military consequences. This fragile gentleman’s agreement afforded high-profile critics like Dobrokhotov—the editor-in-chief of the investigative outlet The Insider—a degree of operational safety while they exposed state corruption from afar.

That sense of security evaporated as international investigators pieced together encrypted communications from a separate London trial involving a Russian-hired operative. Text messages recovered in the British court case detailed horrific methods considered for silencing Dobrokhotov, including plans to “burn him alive on the street, spray him with some super-strong acid, VX, like the North Koreans, or the ricin.” Although British authorities successfully intercepted and foiled that specific plot, Dobrokhotov’s subsequent public appearance in Washington, D.C., laid bare a chilling reality: either the Kremlin’s operatives are ignoring traditional boundaries, or Moscow is becoming more brazen.

Global Security and the Threat to Dissidents Abroad

If the Kremlin has indeed abandoned its hesitation regarding operations on American soil, the shift carries profound implications for global security. Liquidations in the U.S. not only destabilizes bilateral relations further but also emboldens other authoritarian regimes to hunt down political exiles with impunity. When state-sponsored violence crosses oceans without facing immediate, severe deterrence, the international safety net protecting exiled journalists and human rights defenders frays.

Photo: grandgoldman.com

While the U.S. government has maintained public silence regarding the specific threats uncovered against Dobrokhotov in Washington, federal intelligence agencies are monitoring the situation. The unfolding situation underscores an urgent demand for modernized domestic protection frameworks. As foreign operatives test the limits of Western vigilance, safeguarding those who seek refuge in America requires more than diplomatic warnings—it demands active disruption of transnational hit squads before plots transition from encrypted chat logs to American streets.

What steps do you believe federal authorities should take to protect foreign dissidents residing inside the United States? Share your thoughts below.