Houthi Gains at Bab el-Mandeb Leave Saudi Arabia Exposed as US Hesitates to Intervene

Houthi Gains Leave US and Saudi Arabia Without Clear Counteroffensive Plan

The recent Houthi capture of strategic ground overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has dealt Saudi Arabia its gravest setback in Yemen in years, exposing intelligence failures, the collapse of Yemeni allies, and the strict limits of American protection in the region, according to Reuters. As Iran-backed fighters advance along the Red Sea coast, Washington has largely watched from the sidelines, leaving Riyadh scrambling for regional partners and exposing deep cracks in the security architecture of the Middle East.

A Glaring Intelligence Failure Along the Red Sea Coast

The sudden Houthi breakthrough caught regional capitals flat-footed. Senior Western, regional, and Yemeni officials revealed that the offensive was fueled by deep divisions among anti-Houthi Yemeni factions, an untested Saudi-led command structure that replaced Emirati oversight, limited Saudi air support, and a profound underestimation of enemy preparations. According to a diplomat speaking with Reuters, the Houthis quietly assembled roughly 100,000 fighters, vastly outnumbering the forces opposing them. “Everyone, including the Saudis, missed this build-up and miscalculated the Houthis’ intentions,” the diplomat noted.

Photo: usnews.com

Neil Quilliam, a fellow at London’s Chatham House think tank, described the offensive in stark terms. “They just weren’t picking up the signal. They just weren’t seeing the signs,” Quilliam stated. Farea Al-Muslimi, a Yemeni political analyst, added that the kingdom was fundamentally “caught off guard in Yemen.” The collapse of Saudi-backed forces was swift. Abdulkhaleq Abdallah, a political analyst in the United Arab Emirates, observed that government forces “were like a house of cards. They didn’t resist. Completely. Completely.” This rapid rout handed the insurgents not only crucial territory at the mouth of a vital artery for global oil supplies, but also a sizeable cache of advanced U.S.- and Saudi-supplied weaponry abandoned during the retreat.

Washington’s Retuctance and the Search for Cairo’s Help

With the geopolitical balance shifting, the response from traditional Western allies has been muted. Two Western officials confirmed that neither the United States nor European countries were prepared to offer direct military backing. Washington and its allies declined to even join a Saudi-led maritime defense coalition announced in July, leaving Saudi leadership to look elsewhere for containment strategies. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman traveled to Cairo to seek assistance, hoping Egypt might play a role in Red Sea operations akin to its intervention in 2015, when naval and air forces helped secure the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding whether military support was formally requested.

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Meanwhile, diplomatic channels remain active behind the scenes. U.S. officials reportedly met with Iran-backed Houthi representatives in Oman over the weekend, according to sources cited by Reuters, highlighting Washington’s preference for diplomatic management over direct intervention as the conflict widens. However, these talks have done little to reassure Gulf partners facing immediate security threats.

Narrowing Choices and Escalating Political Demands

Emboldened by their territorial grabs, the Houthis are utilizing their new leverage to press for sweeping political concessions. Former U.S. negotiator Dennis Ross explained that the group wants Riyadh to lift existing restrictions on Hodeidah port and Sanaa airport, provide financial compensation for the war, and scale back support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government. “I don’t think the Saudis can easily give in to the kinds of demands that they’re making,” Ross said.

Photo: reuters.com

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For Riyadh, the strategic calculus has curdled into a hazardous dilemma. A Gulf official summarized the kingdom’s narrowing choices, noting that allowing the Houthis to consolidate their gains risks turning tactical victories into permanent strategic leverage, while a larger military response could invite retaliatory drone and missile attacks deeper inside Saudi territory. “If you don’t inflict enough pain on the Houthis, you become hostage to them,” the official warned. As control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait deepens Houthi reach toward the Horn of Africa, both Washington and Riyadh find themselves without a clear counteroffensive playbook to stem the tide.

What steps should regional powers take next to secure maritime transit through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and can traditional alliances adapt to these shifting security dynamics? Share your thoughts in the comments below.