Spain Weather Forecast: Stable Conditions, Clear Skies and Summer Heat on September 20

As the official transition of seasons takes hold across the Iberian Peninsula, Spain finds itself caught in a distinct meteorological split on Sunday, September 20. While high-pressure systems deliver stable, clear skies and lingering late-summer heat exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the southwest, the Strait of Gibraltar contends with powerful winds. According to reporting from RTVE, residents in Cádiz must navigate intense easterly gales known locally as the levante, creating a stark contrast between tranquil inland warmth and severe coastal gusts.

The September Thermal Split: Summer Refuses to Relinquish Control

The calendar officially marks the end of summer, yet the atmosphere tells a very different story. High pressure has taken charge of the country, generating widespread clear skies and a dramatic daily thermal range. According to data tracked by Infobae, temperatures across large pockets of the interior and southern territories are climbing back above the 30-degree mark, maintaining an undeniably warm grip on the region.

This weather pattern produces striking geographical extremes within short distances. Early risers across the northern meseta shiver through crisp dawn temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius, only to experience sun-drenched afternoon highs approaching 30 degrees. This heavy diurnal swing defines mid-September in Spain, where light jackets worn at sunrise quickly give way to short sleeves by midday.

Gales in the Strait and Coastal Contrasts

While the interior bakes under stable skies, the southern coastline faces severe maritime pressure.

Conversely, areas near the Alborán Sea and the Mediterranean littoral experience lingering low cloud cover, alongside isolated, weak precipitation. Meanwhile, the Canary Islands contend with stubborn cloud formations clinging to the northern slopes of the higher relief islands, ensuring that not every corner of the country enjoys the same uninterrupted sunshine.

Northern Valleys and Regional Temperature Divides

The northern tier of the country displays its own distinct atmospheric character on this September Sunday. Morning mist and localized fog banks frequently shroud the interior valleys of Galicia, Asturias, and Cantabria before giving way to afternoon warmth. In Galicia, cities like Lugo hover near 30 degrees Celsius, while areas around Pontevedra and Ourense climb even higher, touching 33 degrees locally.

Photo: donporque.com

Further east, the Basque Country, Navarre, and La Rioja experience a comfortable warmup following chilly, misty starts. Bilbao registers pleasant highs around 26 degrees, while Pamplona and Logroño push toward the 30-degree threshold under increasingly clear skies.

Whether you are seeking shelter from the levante on the southern coast or enjoying the late-summer warmth inland, how are you spending these final sunlit days of the seasonal shift? Share your local observations in the comments below.