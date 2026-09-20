Journalist Judith Nyuke, 39, died on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a Geo Pomona waste management truck along Harare Drive near Art Farm in Pomona, Harare. Police and the waste management company have confirmed the fatal crash, stating that investigations and internal reviews are currently underway.

Fatal Crash Claims Journalist Judith Nyuke on Harare Drive

Journalist Judith Nyuke lost her life at approximately 3:30pm on Sunday when a Geo Pomona waste management truck struck her along Harare Drive near Art Farm in Pomona, Harare. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal road traffic accident and stated that law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Nyuke, 39, previously worked for Zimpapers’ H-Metro tabloid before transitioning to freelance journalism, where she contributed reporting to the online publication 263Chat. The sudden tragedy leaves behind two children, both of whom are minors.

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Geo Pomona Waste Management Responds and Launches Review

Following the collision, the company operating the vehicle involved issued a formal statement acknowledging the incident. Geo Pomona Waste Management expressed profound sadness over the fatality and offered condolences to those affected by the loss.

Geo Pomona Waste Management confirms with profound sadness that one of its vehicles was involved in a fatal road traffic accident that resulted in the loss of life of a member of the public. Feminist Icon and Journalist Gloria Steinem Dies at 92 Geo Pomona Waste Management, corporate statement

The company also stated that it extended sincere condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and the wider media community during what it described as an extremely difficult time.

Active Police Investigations and Internal Company Review

Both civil authorities and corporate representatives have initiated formal inquiries into how the collision occurred along Harare Drive. Commissioner Nyathi indicated that law enforcement officers are working to establish the sequence of events leading up to the 1530 hours crash, promising that further details will be released as investigations continue.

At the same time, Geo Pomona Waste Management announced that it had launched its own internal review of the incident. The company emphasized its cooperation with investigators, noting that it was working fully with relevant authorities to determine the cause.

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The company has initiated an internal review and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as they establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Geo Pomona Waste Management, corporate statement

While these reviews and police investigations proceed, the corporate operator indicated that it would withhold further public commentary until the official inquiries reach conclusive findings.