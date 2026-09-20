Juana Repetto Opens Up About Motherhood and Life with Sebastián Graviotto

During an appearance on El Trece’s talk show La noche de Mirtha, Argentine media personality Juana Repetto was caught off guard when host Juana Viale questioned her about the lifestyle and career of Sebastián Graviotto, sparking a broader conversation about modern parenting dynamics and personal sacrifices.

The Bottom Line The Incident: Juana Viale surprised guest Juana Repetto on air with a direct question regarding Sebastián Graviotto’s professional whereabouts.

Juana Viale surprised guest Juana Repetto on air with a direct question regarding Sebastián Graviotto’s professional whereabouts. The Context: Repetto, who welcomed her third child Timoteo seven months prior, explained that Graviotto works extensively as a ski and snowboard instructor.

Repetto, who welcomed her third child Timoteo seven months prior, explained that Graviotto works extensively as a ski and snowboard instructor. Recent Hurdles: The TV appearance followed a harrowing week for Repetto, who had to evacuate a smoke-filled building with her infant during a sudden fire alarm.

Unpacking the On-Air Surprise on La Noche de Mirtha

Television sets across Argentina tuned in for a broadcast of La noche de Mirtha on El Trece, but the conversational friction came from an unexpected angle. Host Juana Viale looked directly across the table at guest Juana Repetto and dropped a query that instantly disrupted the flow of the interview: “¿Qué hace Sebastián? ¿Puedo preguntar?” (What does Sebastián do? Can I ask?).

Here is the kicker: Repetto, daughter of Reina Reech and Nicolás Repetto, managed the sudden interrogation with a mixture of humor and blunt honesty. Viale pushed further, wondering aloud whether Repetto ever travels alongside her children when Graviotto’s professional commitments take him away. But the actress and influencer shut down that logistical fantasy immediately.

“Me muero, no,” Repetto replied, making it clear that relocating with the kids is entirely off the table. She clarified that Graviotto’s seasonal work in the mountains is not a leisurely vacation. “Trabaja de verdad cuando se va los meses que está allá. Trabaja todos los días y todo el día,” she emphasized, detailing the grinding schedule of a professional winter sports instructor.

Navigating the Realities of Solo Maternidad and Autoexigencia

The conversation quickly pivoted from personal logistics to the heavy emotional toll of modern parenting. Seven months out from welcoming her third child, Timoteo, Repetto opened up about the deep personal sacrifices she made during her children’s early years. She admitted to stepping back from her own career and theatrical projects for an extended period to dedicate herself entirely to domestic life.

Repetto offered a sharp critique of parental perfectionism, noting that the pressure to excel at everything breeds inevitable failure. “La autoexigencia como madre o padre te termina llevando a un nivel de frustración, porque es imposible ser perfecto y terminás siendo peor padre,” she stated on air.

Photo: eltrecetv.com.ar

Reflecting on her evolution across multiple children, she explained that her approach shifted dramatically with experience. By the time her second child arrived, she embraced a calmer mindset, realizing the necessity of negotiation and independence in her decision-making.

Family Dynamics and Career Milestones: Juana Repetto Metric / Event Details Reported Youngest Child Timoteo (aged 7 months) Partner’s Profession Sebastián Graviotto – Ski and snowboard instructor (seasonal mountain work) Career Re-entry Returned to the theater to reclaim personal space after years of full-time child-rearing Recent Incident Building evacuation due to a fire alarm during a photo shoot with infant Timoteo

Escaping Smoke: The Off-Camera Drama Leading Up to the Broadcast

The television appearance arrived on the heels of a terrifying real-life emergency that shook the influencer just days prior. While participating in a photo shoot inside a building with seven-month-old Timoteo, Repetto found her day upended when a building-wide fire alarm began to blare.

Sebastián Graviotto talked about his current relationship with Juana Repetto, his role as a fathe…

She took to social media in the immediate aftermath to recount the harrowing escape. Describing the scene with raw vulnerability, Repetto shared that she had to flee down the stairwells alongside other evacuados amid a thick smell of smoke. “Evacuamos corriendo con el bebé por la escalera, una alarma que sonaba fuertísimo,” she detailed to her followers, noting that she had to evacuate while only half-prepared for her shoot.

After navigating the chaotic stairs and making it out safely, Repetto and her baby sought refuge in a nearby cafe. With trembling hands captured on video, she addressed her audience directly to provide peace of mind: “Estamos bien,” she reassured, turning a moment of genuine urban crisis into a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of daily life.

The Cultural Aftershocks of Candid Television

Drop a line in the comments below: How do you think public figures should balance personal privacy with the demands of open-book television culture?