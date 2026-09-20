Downtown St. Catharines Named One of World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods

Downtown St. Catharines has been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by TimeOut, securing the ninth spot on the publication’s annual global list. Ranking higher than areas like Chicago’s West Town and New York’s Financial District, the Ontario core stands out as the only neighbourhood in the province to make the cut.

The Bottom Line:

Global Recognition: Downtown St. Catharines ranked ninth on TimeOut’s annual list of the 40 coolest neighbourhoods worldwide.

Downtown St. Catharines ranked ninth on TimeOut’s annual list of the 40 coolest neighbourhoods worldwide. Local Strategy: City officials attribute the neighbourhood’s success to the Downtown Creative Cluster Master Plan, which launched more than 15 years ago.

City officials attribute the neighbourhood’s success to the Downtown Creative Cluster Master Plan, which launched more than 15 years ago. Curated Hotspots: The U.K.-based travel guide highlighted local staples including Oddbird, Fat Rabbit, and Mindbomb Records.

Beyond Toronto: How St. Catharines Captured the Global Spotlight

When travel publishers look at Ontario, Toronto usually dominates the conversation. But this week, the seat at the cool kids’ table was given to another city further west along the Queen Elizabeth Way, according to CTV News. TimeOut’s annual evaluation ranks communities worldwide based on a range of criteria including food, livability, and nightlife.

Securing the ninth position places St. Catharines ahead of heavy-hitting urban districts globally. The only other Canadian destination to crack the 40-item ranking was Mount Pleasant in Vancouver, which landed at 35th. It is a win for a regional downtown core that has spent over a decade reimagining its cultural identity.

“It’s a pretty great feeling, I’m not going to lie,” St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe told CTV News in an interview. “We know lists like these are subjective, but I think it speaks to the fact that a lot of really fantastic entrepreneurs have poured a lot of their heart and soul into the downtown and that puts us on a level with other communities that I don’t think people necessarily knew about.”

The Master Plan That Reshaped the Core

Here is the kicker: this transformation didn’t happen overnight. While outsiders might marvel at the sudden attention, municipal leaders point to long-term planning as the structural backbone of the neighbourhood’s revival.

Mayor Siscoe credited the area’s distinct character and charm to the advent of the Downtown Creative Cluster Master Plan, which launched more than 15 years ago. The initiative was designed to recognize arts, culture, creativity, and independent businesses as the future of the downtown. According to city leadership, that foundational roadmap provided the resilience needed to survive challenging economic landscapes, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

City councillor Robin McPherson, who is one of two councillors who serve Ward 4, shared her excitement over seeing the downtown core recognized alongside international heavyweights like Glasgow, Greece, and Rome. “Just excited to see our downtown and to see someone who’s not from here acknowledge and kind of see the amazingness that I know we have,” McPherson noted.

Global Recognition Meets Local Business

TimeOut’s editorial panel praised downtown St. Catharines for its mix of local businesses, its proximity to some of the “best” regional wineries, and its waterfront charm. The publication also spotlighted the heritage buildings lining the “Brooklyn-esque” St. Paul Street, Montebello Park—designed by the same designer behind New York’s Central Park—and the area’s historical connections to the Underground Railroad.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Category Featured Local Spots Context & Details Dining & Drinks Oddbird, It’s About Thyme, Fat Rabbit, Merchant Ale House, Trust Beer Bar Includes Michelin-recommended venues and popular local watering holes. Shopping & Culture Mindbomb Records, Auds N Ends Boutique, Nac Studio Shop Independent retailers offering vintage goods, vinyl records, and local design. Green Spaces & Heritage Montebello Park, St. Paul Street Features architecture reminiscent of Brooklyn and a park designed by Central Park’s creator.

Ontario’s tourism minister, Zee Hamid, also weighed in on the accolade, telling CTV News in an email statement that seeing downtown St. Catharines make the list is “another example of why Ontario is such a special place to visit.”

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Of course, major travel rankings routinely trigger online debate. A recent Reddit thread dissecting the inclusion gathered dozens of comments, with users split between celebrating the shout-out for independent businesses and questioning the selection process behind international travel publications. Yet for local stakeholders, the spotlight offers a valuable platform to draw curious travelers off the highway and into independent storefronts.

What are your thoughts on Ontario’s newest global hotspot? Have you explored the independent shops and dining scene on St. Paul Street yet? Sound off in the comments below.