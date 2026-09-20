Apple’s Tim Cook Calls Australia’s Social Media Curbs ‘World-Leading

Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook described Australia’s strict social media regulations as “world-leading” during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Apple Park in California.

Inside the Albanese and Cook Meeting at Apple Park

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Apple’s executive leadership in California to discuss ongoing developments in digital safety and platform governance. Speaking from Apple Park in remarks broadcast back to Australia, Albanese noted that Cook dedicated significant time to the talks, expressing strong support for the nation’s regulatory trajectory. According to Albanese, Cook explicitly stated that he regards the work done by Australia on social media as “world-leading.”

When asked for comment regarding the Prime Minister’s remarks, an Apple spokesperson pointed to a public statement shared by Cook on X. Cook noted that he was grateful for the opportunity to show Albanese some of Apple’s newest innovations, including strong and intuitive controls designed to help keep kids safe online.

The Regulatory Backdrop: Bans and Feed Controls

Australia has expanded its digital safety mandates. In December, the country became the first to prohibit social media access for children under the age of 16. Earlier this month, the Australian government announced further plans to empower social media users by allowing them to choose the specific content displayed within their algorithmic feeds.

Photo: firstpost.com

Global momentum for similar restrictions continues. Other governments have moved toward comparable age-gated limits, most notably the European Commission, which suggested a restriction targeting children under 13 earlier this year.

While Apple is not itself a primary operator of a major social media platform, its hardware and software environments serve as foundational gateways. The iPhone and the App Store control access to services run by dominant ecosystem players, including Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Snap, and ByteDance-owned TikTok.

The Broader Tech Landscape: Safety Versus Innovation

The high-level meeting between Albanese and Cook unfolded against a backdrop of wider industry friction. Technology leaders remain deeply divided over the velocity at which increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems should be developed and deployed. While policymakers grapple with how existing legal frameworks apply to emerging machine learning architectures and autonomous tools, Silicon Valley executives continue to debate the balance between rapid innovation and systemic risk mitigation.

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