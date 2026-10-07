Reliance Retail shuts all 31 7-Eleven stores in India

Reliance Retail has shuttered all 31 7-Eleven convenience stores across Mumbai and Pune following a licensing agreement signed in October 2021.

The sudden exit of the world’s biggest convenience store chain marks a sharp retreat from the South Asian market.

The Rise and Fall of 7-Eleven in Mumbai and Pune

Back in October 2021, the first Indian outlet opened in Mumbai under a master franchise agreement with Reliance Retail. The ambition was clear. The brand wanted to bring its signature 24-hour grab-and-go snacks, beverages, and household staples to urban Indian consumers.

At its peak, the footprint grew to roughly 60 locations across the region. On September 30, all remaining 31 active stores went dark. Seven & i Holdings declined to comment directly on the reasons behind the shutdowns. Japanese national dailies Nikkei and Yomiuri first reported that severe competition from domestic players forced the retreat.

Long-Term Ambitions Remain Despite the September Shutdowns

Closing the doors does not mean a permanent goodbye. Seven & i Holdings insists it has not abandoned the market entirely. The Japanese parent company noted that its aspiration to serve customers in India remains intact. Executives plan to explore several options to advance their presence over the long term.

Photo: uk.finance.yahoo.com

Meanwhile, Japanese rival Lawson is moving in the opposite direction. Lawson reportedly plans to launch its first shop in India by 2027. It aims to expand that footprint to around 100 shops by 2030, testing a fresh strategy against the same local competitors that just pushed 7-Eleven out.