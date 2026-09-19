Remittances at Risk: War and Sanctions in Yemen

Remittances to Yemen face severe disruptions as tightening US-imposed sanctions, a fractured central banking system, and escalating regional conflict choke formal banking corridors. Ordinary families are forced to rely increasingly on informal financial networks for daily survival.

Institutional Schism and US Sanctions

According to researchers Oshin Pandey and Narayani Sritharan writing for AidData, international financial institutions have grown intensely reluctant to process money transfers into the country. They are imperilling the vital funds that millions of households depend on to purchase food and cover basic living expenses.

The financial bottleneck stems directly from a deeply divided central banking architecture split between Aden and Sanaa. This institutional schism operates alongside a tightening regime of United States-imposed sanctions targeting Houthi-controlled territory.

International Banks Retreat Amid Severe Hurdles

International banks have responded to these pressures by exercising extreme caution, creating a hostile environment for formal remittance transactions.

According to Pandey and Sritharan, migrant workers abroad attempting to send financial support home now encounter severe hurdles, including canceled transactions, unpredictable exchange rates, and steep fees that erode the value of the transfers.

The Hawala Lifeline in a Collapsed Economy

With formal banking channels largely blocked or prohibitively risky, ordinary Yemenis have shifted toward informal monetary systems. The hawala system has emerged as a primary lifeline for households trying to bypass institutional roadblocks.

Families increasingly lean on these traditional, trust-based networks to secure funds for daily essentials. However, this reliance on informal channels underscores the precarious nature of household survival in a war-torn economy where local wages have collapsed and formal social services have deteriorated significantly.

Escalating Regional Conflict and Acute Food Insecurity

The breakdown in remittance processing arrives against the backdrop of an expanding regional war and deepening domestic hardship.

According to analysis from AidData researchers, tens of millions of people across Yemen currently face acute food insecurity, while an even larger portion of the population grapples with multidimensional poverty. As the conflict takes a dramatic turn and regional tensions widen, the ability of migrant workers to sustain their relatives back home remains constrained by the intersecting pressures of sanctions, banking wariness, and economic devastation. International monitoring of the humanitarian situation continues as policymakers and aid organizations assess the compounding risks to civilian survival.