Rent the Runway Names Former Nordstrom Executive Paige Thomas as CEO

Rent the Runway has appointed former Nordstrom executive Paige Thomas as chief executive officer, president, and board member, effective September 14. Thomas succeeds interim CEO Teri Bariquit, marking a strategic shift toward core rental operations as the platform reports a 20.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $97.7 million for the quarter ended July 31.

The Bottom Line

Executive Overhaul: Paige Thomas assumes the CEO role after joining the company as chief commercial officer in June, while interim chief Teri Bariquit transitions to non-executive board chair.

Paige Thomas assumes the CEO role after joining the company as chief commercial officer in June, while interim chief Teri Bariquit transitions to non-executive board chair. Top-Line Growth: Q2 revenue expanded 20.8% year over year to $97.7 million, alongside a narrowed net loss of $12.9 million, according to corporate financial disclosures.

Q2 revenue expanded 20.8% year over year to $97.7 million, alongside a narrowed net loss of $12.9 million, according to corporate financial disclosures. Strategic Retrenchment: The company terminated several peripheral projects, including its online marketplace pilot and B2B dry cleaning initiatives, to concentrate capital on its core rental and selling businesses.

Leadership Transition at Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT)

When markets prepare for the trading week, Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) will place retail veteran Paige Thomas in the corner office. Thomas brings over three decades of operational experience, including a five-year tenure leading Nordstrom Rack and executive stints at Signet Jewelers and Saks OFF 5th, according to corporate releases. She steps in for Teri Bariquit, who held the interim CEO post following the May departure of co-founder Jennifer Hyman. Bariquit will assume the role of non-executive chair of the board of directors, while Dhiren Fonseca steps down as executive chairman to remain as a board member.

Here is the math behind the executive shuffle: the company is replacing leadership with traditional department-store operators. Bariquit herself served as Nordstrom’s chief merchant before stepping into the interim CEO role earlier in the year. This pattern highlights a board-level realization that scaling a high-end fashion rental platform requires traditional inventory management and merchandising discipline.

Financial Realities and Unit Economics

The leadership pivot coincides with fiscal disclosures for the quarter ended July 31. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) posted total revenues of $97.7 million, representing a 20.8% expansion compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. More importantly for institutional stakeholders watching the balance sheet, net losses were more than halved, contracting to $12.9 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization reached $12.6 million, marking a substantial increase from $3.6 million year over year.

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But the subscriber metrics reveal a complex underlying dynamic. Total subscribers grew a marginal 0.5% year over year to 186,019, while alternative tracking data cited by broader market coverage noted a slight dip in active accounts depending on the specific reporting cohort. To protect margins, management pruned secondary operations. The firm terminated its online marketplace pilot, halted on-site advertising monetization, and abandoned plans to build a B2B dry-cleaning enterprise that would have utilized its proprietary logistics network.

Q2 Financial Performance Overview Metric Current Period (Ended July 31) Year-Over-Year Change Total Revenue $97.7 million +20.8% Net Loss $12.9 million More than halved Adjusted EBITDA $12.6 million Total Subscribers 186,019 +0.5%

Accelerating the Core Platform Strategy

Thomas indicated that her immediate mandate involves listening to the consumer and doubling down on core apparel offerings rather than charting an entirely new corporate direction. In an official statement, Thomas emphasized operational excellence and making every decision through the lens of the platform’s core demographic. This focus aligns with financial backers including Story3 Capital Partners, Nexus Capital Management, and Aranda Principal Strategies, which recently reinforced the company’s liquidity position with a $10 million term loan extension.

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Technology integration remains a key pillar of the 2027 transformation blueprint. The platform introduced an artificial intelligence-powered outfit generation tool in June, followed by customized avatars in August, aiming to lift digital engagement. By streamlining operations and leaning on experienced retail leadership, the organization aims to solidify unit economics.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.