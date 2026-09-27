Researchers share footage from inside Noah’s Ark site in Turkey

An international team of researchers investigating the Durupınar Formation in eastern Turkey has shared video footage from inside the 515-foot, boat-shaped site, which they believe could contain the remains of Noah’s Ark. The group announced on Wednesday that they have begun collecting core samples from the geological feature, located south of Mount Ararat, marking a fresh phase in a decades-long debate over the site’s true origins.

The latest expedition brings together archaeologists, geologists, and soil scientists aiming to test long-standing hypotheses about whether the prominent formation is a natural stone structure or something built by human hands. Andrew Jones, founder of Noah’s Ark Scans, stated that preliminary radar data do not show “a simple homogeneous solid-rock signature.” His U.S.-based group is collaborating with Bakhtar Research and Engineering LLC—whose scientist, Dr. Khosrow Bakhtar, led the radar survey—while the broader investigation is directed by archaeologist Cenker Atila of Sivas Cumhuriyet University.

Inside the Durupınar Formation and Drone Scans

Following initial radar surveys, Noah’s Ark Scans released footage captured by its Gopher drone, described as an underground robot built to move through spaces inaccessible to humans and equipped with a high-resolution camera. According to the team, the video helps support preliminary interpretations that no rock or bedrock exists within the structure, though these observations have not yet been independently confirmed.

The Durupınar Formation has drawn researchers and explorers since its outline was first identified in 1959. Its geographic location aligns with regional references in biblical texts; Genesis 8:4 records that the ark came to rest on the mountains of Ararat as floodwaters receded. Jones emphasized the team’s objective, stating, “We believe the Durupınar Formation is the remains of Noah’s Ark, and that is exactly why we want to put it through the strongest scientific testing we can.”

Scientific Debate and Core Sample Findings

The site has faced substantial skepticism from the scientific community since it gained widespread attention. In a 1996 study, geologist Lorence Collins and explorer David Fasold concluded that the geological landmark was “a completely natural rock formation,” calling the theory that it contained the ark’s remains “bogus.”

Addressing these counter-arguments, Noah’s Ark Scans noted on Wednesday: “For decades, skeptics have had one simple answer for the boat-shaped Durupınar Formation: it is just a solid lump of natural rock.” To resolve this, the current expedition sought to test whether the formation consists of a single homogeneous mass of natural stone or contains distinct internal layers.

During the recent fieldwork, researchers successfully extracted core samples from depths approaching 60 feet. Jones reported that the team recovered layers of organic material, noting, “We have so far recovered layers of rich organic material that we believe could be the decayed top-tier remains of the Ark.” He added that drilling inside the structure has not identified any solid limestone or bedrock so far, challenging assertions that the formation is simply a natural shape made of limestone or bedrock.

Next Steps and Laboratory Analysis

Researchers caution that these findings are based entirely on preliminary observations in the field. The recovered physical samples require rigorous laboratory analysis before definitive conclusions can be drawn, with a more comprehensive report expected in the coming weeks.

“This is a major breakthrough in our ability to investigate what lies beneath this remarkable site,” Jones said, outlining plans for continued fieldwork next year as the international coalition prepares to publish its laboratory results.