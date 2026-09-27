Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Share Romantic Paris Photos and Concert Date

On September 19, 2026, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attended the inauguration of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. Shortly after, on Friday, September 25, Kardashian shared photos on Instagram documenting their romantic European getaway, which included a private boat cruise on the Seine in Paris and a VIP outing to Céline Dion’s concert.

The Bottom Line

The Setting: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent late September 2026 enjoying a high-profile European trip across Paris, London, and other European destinations.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent late September 2026 enjoying a high-profile European trip across Paris, London, and other European destinations. The Highlights: Their itinerary featured a nighttime boat ride on the Seine facing an illuminated Eiffel Tower, alongside attending Céline Dion’s live concert at the Plénitude Arena.

Their itinerary featured a nighttime boat ride on the Seine facing an illuminated Eiffel Tower, alongside attending Céline Dion’s live concert at the Plénitude Arena. The Brand Push: The trip also coincided with business ventures, including Kardashian inaugurating a new SKIMS boutique in London on September 18.

A Parisian Romance on the Seine

Late September brought high-wattage celebrity sightings to the French capital as Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton documented their romantic getaway. On Friday, September 25, Kardashian utilized Instagram to share a series of images capturing their time in Paris. Among the highlights was a private evening cruise on the Seine, where the couple posed against the backdrop of a glittering Eiffel Tower. For the river outing, Kardashian wore a gold, backless sheath gown designed by Balenciaga, perfectly matching the illuminated Parisian landmark.

The excursion wasn’t limited to daytime sightseeing. The couple attended a live concert performed by Céline Dion at the Plénitude Arena in the La Défense neighborhood. Kardashian shared a glimpse of their VIP access with a photo of their exclusive passes for the event. The star-studded audience for Dion’s concert also featured notable figures such as Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Thomas Pesquet, Hélène Ségara, Louis Bertignac, Natasha Saint Pier, Camille Cottin, Sandrine Kiberlain, and Suzanne Lindon, alongside Rihanna, who had been spotted cheering from the stands earlier in the week on Wednesday, September 16.

From Parisian Concerts to London Retail

Kardashian captioned her social media photo series simply with “ES IT FR GB,” signaling a multi-nation European itinerary. Beyond the romantic interludes in Paris—which reportedly included candlelit dinners and luxury hotel stays alongside rumored stops in Spain and Italy—the trip served a distinct commercial purpose.

Key Stops on the September 2026 European Trip Date / Timeline Location Key Event September 16, 2026 Paris, France Christian Louboutin event appearance / Plénitude Arena concert September 18, 2026 London, United Kingdom Inauguration of the first physical SKIMS boutique September 19, 2026 Los Angeles, United States Lucas Museum of Narrative Art inauguration (Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images) September 25, 2026 Paris, France Instagram reveal of Seine cruise, Balenciaga gown, and Céline Dion VIP passes

Earlier in the week, on September 16, Kardashian had already been spotted in Paris for an event hosted by Christian Louboutin. Just days later, on September 18, she transitioned from leisure to business by officially launching the very first SKIMS boutique in London. By balancing high-profile public appearances with intimate moments alongside Lewis Hamilton, the trip successfully blended personal visibility with international retail expansion.

Join the Conversation

European getaways pairing high fashion with legendary live performances always capture public fascination. What do you make of this high-profile pairing and their packed Parisian itinerary? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on the crossover between celebrity culture and major live touring events.