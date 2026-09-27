China sends two giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta for 10-year partnership

China dispatched two giant pandas to the United States on Sunday, Sept. 27, launching a new 10-year conservation partnership following a high-profile diplomatic summit in Washington.

Male panda Ping Ping, 6, and female panda Fu Shuang, who turns 6 in October, left Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Sichuan Province aboard a chartered FedEx Boeing 777. The cargo flight departed at approximately 3 a.m. local time, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, bound for Zoo Atlanta in Georgia.

The transfer was agreed upon prior to the leaders’ meeting, but its departure date was publicly announced on Sept. 24 during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington. Aviation tracking platform FlightRadar24 noted the FedEx freighter as the top-tracked aircraft as it neared Alaska, roughly halfway through its 15-hour transpacific journey.

Preparation and Flight Logistics

Before leaving southwest China, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding hosted a formal farewell ceremony for the pair. To sustain the animals during the lengthy flight, handlers packed specialized provisions including steamed corn buns, bamboo shoots, and carrots, as reported by the state-run Global Times. Experienced animal keepers dispatched by the United States accompanied the pandas on board the aircraft.

Upon arrival in Georgia, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang will take up residence at Zoo Atlanta for the next decade. The facility renovated its panda habitats and assembled a dedicated team of caretakers. Zoo Atlanta has also secured a steady, long-term supply of locally grown bamboo to match the dietary needs of the animals, drawing on Atlanta’s climate profile, which closely mirrors that of Chengdu.

Zoo Atlanta is no stranger to the species. The institution previously hosted pandas on loan from Beijing for a quarter-century starting in 1999, though its exhibits had been empty since 2024.

The Evolution of Panda Diplomacy

Beijing has utilized giant pandas as soft-power ambassadors of diplomatic goodwill for decades, loaning the mammals to foreign zoos to foster international ties. The practice dates back to 1972, when China gifted a pair of pandas to Washington following then-U.S. President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to the nation.

Photo: straitstimes.com

While the Atlanta-bound transfer signals renewed cooperation with the United States, bilateral panda exchanges have faced friction elsewhere. In early 2026, Beijing recalled two of its pandas from Japan following a diplomatic spat triggered when Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily if Taiwan were attacked.

Captive giant pandas typically live for about 30 years. Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, both born in 2020, enter their decade-long U.S. residency as young adults under an agreement that underscores the ongoing, carefully managed channel of animal exchanges between Beijing and Washington.