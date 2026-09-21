Résonances: A Visual and Musical Journey into Inserm’s Science

Résonances is a 26-minute scientific documentary produced by Exaltia and coordinated by the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research (Inserm), with support from the French National Research Agency. Released online via YouTube and screened in French cities during late 2026, the film translates raw microscopy data into visual and musical art to showcase human biology from DNA to neurons.

Transforming Raw Microscopy Into Visual Art

The project draws on visual assets supplied by more than 80 scientists operating across 26 laboratories in France. According to Renaud Pourpre, the film’s director, the editorial objective centers on revealing the hidden potential of raw research media rather than extracting information. By manipulating contrast, color, and depth, the production transforms cellular structures and physiological interactions into visible choreography.

Among the contributors is Hélène Boudin, a specialist in diseases of the digestive system based in Nantes. Commenting on her involvement, Boudin noted, Contribuer à ce projet m’a fait réfléchir à la manière d’exprimer des concepts et des résultats de façon très accessible. C’est aussi très stimulant de découvrir une lecture artistique des informations transmises.

Constructing a Narrative Across 26 Research Projects

Synthesizing 26 distinct research initiatives—ranging from DNA nanorobots to the link between the brain and the bladder—required a structural framework. Authors Gaël Fortin and Terence Saulnier utilized fiction to tie disparate medical inquiries together. Elle nous a offert un arc narratif unique, capable d’accueillir tous les projets et de les relier entre eux pour créer une histoire cohérente. Et surtout, captivante. Chaque projet de recherche trouve alors sa place dans une histoire plus grande, explained Gaël Fortin.

The resulting audio-visual experience relies heavily on a custom electronic-orchestral score performed by Terence, designed to synchronize directly with microscopic footage.

The 2026 Live Tour Schedule and Event Structure

Beyond its digital release on YouTube, the project anchors an expanded live performance format titled L’Expérience Live. Spanning roughly one hour and thirty minutes, these events combine cinema, direct public engagement with Inserm researchers, and live electro-orchestral performance.

October 2, 2026 (Lyon): Screening for schools at the musée des Confluences.

Screening for schools at the musée des Confluences. October 9, 2026 (Montpellier): 17:30 session at the Opéra Comédie, featured during Futurapolis Santé 2026.

17:30 session at the Opéra Comédie, featured during Futurapolis Santé 2026. November 1, 2026 (Nantes): 17:30 session at the Cité des congrès, part of Les Utopiales festival.

17:30 session at the Cité des congrès, part of Les Utopiales festival. November 21, 2026 (Marseille): 18:00 session at Frac Sud (free admission, no registration required).

18:00 session at Frac Sud (free admission, no registration required). November 26, 2026 (Bordeaux): School session followed by a 20:30 public screening at Krakatoa (ticketed online).

School session followed by a 20:30 public screening at Krakatoa (ticketed online). December 6, 2026 (Montpellier): 15:30 session at the médiathèque Émile Zola during the Sud de Sciences festival (free admission, no registration required).

15:30 session at the médiathèque Émile Zola during the Sud de Sciences festival (free admission, no registration required). December 10, 2026 (Brest): Screenings hosted at Pathé Capucins.

This multi-city initiative brings academic science communication directly into public cultural venues, bridging institutional laboratory work and public engagement through coordinated audio-visual performance.