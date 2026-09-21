Scientists Turn Plastic Waste Into Gasoline and Diesel Using Low-Heat Process

Researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a low-temperature chemical process that converts common polyethylene plastic waste into gasoline and diesel fuels with a 60 percent gasoline yield at 392 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius), bypassing the energy-intensive pyrolysis requirements traditionally needed to break down tough polymer chains.

Sashing the Thermal Barrier in Polymer Recycling

Advanced recycling of polyethylene—the ubiquitous polymer found in grocery bags and kitchen cutting boards—has hit a thermodynamic wall. Traditional recovery methods rely heavily on pyrolysis, an energy-intensive thermal breakdown requiring sustained temperatures up to 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit) or above to snap robust carbon-carbon bonds. According to findings reported by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) researchers, a specialized molten salt treatment completely sidesteps this intense thermal requirement.

Sorting, melting, and remolding materials like PVC remain exceptionally difficult. This operational friction explains why so little of the roughly 60 million tons manufactured annually ever returns to productive circulation. The ORNL technique offers a starkly different path by introducing waste plastic directly into a chemical bath of aluminum chloride-containing molten salts. These compounds act as resilient reaction media, maintaining structural stability even under demanding chemical conditions without demanding external noble metals, organic solvents, or a continuous supply of external hydrogen.

Atomic Tracking and the Molten Salt Mechanism

To decode the exact molecular transformation points, the research team deployed advanced atomic tracking and neutron scattering techniques. According to ORNL staff scientist and co-corresponding author Zhenzhen Yang, this marks the first time molten salts have functioned as a primary reaction media to produce high-value chemicals from waste without any catalytic initiator or solvent below 200 degrees Celsius.

Photo: interestingengineering.com

Spectroscopic evaluations, including soft X-ray spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic resonance, demonstrated that aluminum atoms bond directly to the polyethylene polymer chains. These aluminum atoms establish high-acid hot spots that aggressively fracture long polymer chains into smaller, energy-dense hydrocarbon configurations. The mechanics of these molecular movements reveal a distinct split: simpler molecular chains consistently yield gasoline-like fuel, while more intricate structures reorganize into diesel-grade output.

Industrial Scaling Hurdles and the Road Ahead

Despite yielding a notable 60 percent gasoline output under mild reaction conditions, the process faces distinct engineering hurdles before it can transition to commercial-scale infrastructure. The aluminum-based salt currently utilized is highly hygroscopic, meaning it greedily absorbs atmospheric moisture, which can compromise its long-term stability.

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Postdoctoral researcher Liqi Qiu highlighted the raw material availability, noting that the polymer source material is abundantly accessible from post-consumer waste streams and the underlying catalyst system remains inexpensive. Researchers are actively investigating protective shielding and entrapment strategies to safeguard the hygroscopic salts against environmental moisture.

With global plastic waste levels on a trajectory to nearly triple by 2060 if left unmitigated, low-temperature chemical upcycling presents a viable architectural blueprint. By stripping away the complexity of traditional thermal cracking, this aluminum-based molten salt methodology establishes a scalable framework to systematically transform landfill-bound polymers into valuable transportation and industrial fuels.