High Adolescent BMI Linked to Faster Biological Aging in Adults

A high body mass index during adolescence may be linked to accelerated biological aging in adulthood, according to a study from the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland. Researchers measured biological age via DNA methylation-based epigenetic clocks from participants tracked over a forty-year span.

Understanding the Mechanism: How Adolescent BMI Accelerates Epigenetic Aging

Biological aging does not always match chronological age. In this extensive prospective investigation, scientists utilized machine-learning computational models known as epigenetic clocks to evaluate DNA methylation patterns among participants from the Cardiovascular Risk in Young Finns Study. Participants’ body mass index (BMI) was originally tracked during adolescence between the ages of 9 and 18. Following these individuals for roughly four decades revealed that elevated adolescent BMI correlate with a faster pace of biological aging.

To investigate whether this association is causal, the research team deployed Mendelian randomization. By evaluating a polygenic risk score summarizing hundreds of genetic variants linked to body mass index, investigators found a genetic predisposition to high BMI is associated with accelerated biological aging. “Our findings suggest that genetic predisposition to high body mass index is associated with accelerated biological aging,” says Doctoral Researcher Anni Pitkänen. “Part of this association may be explained by the fact that the inherited predisposition is reflected in higher adolescent BMI.”

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Epigenetic Clocks: Computational tools that measure chemical modifications to DNA (methylation) to gauge how old a person’s cells act, which can differ significantly from their actual calendar age.

Computational tools that measure chemical modifications to DNA (methylation) to gauge how old a person’s cells act, which can differ significantly from their actual calendar age. Mendelian Randomization: A specialized statistical method using genetic variants as proxies to test whether a specific risk factor—like adolescent BMI—has a causal impact on a health outcome.

A specialized statistical method using genetic variants as proxies to test whether a specific risk factor—like adolescent BMI—has a causal impact on a health outcome. Polygenic Risk Score: A cumulative metric assessing hundreds of common genetic variants to estimate an individual’s inherited predisposition to a specific trait or condition.

Long-Term Health Consequences and Lifespan Implications

The implications of accelerated biological aging extend into adult morbidity and mortality profiles. When biological age outpaces chronological age, there is an increased risk of chronic diseases and premature death. “Adolescents with both a genetic predisposition to high BMI and a high BMI may experience accelerated biological aging,” notes Pitkänen. “This could increase their risk of developing obesity-related diseases later in life, as well as premature death.”

Because adolescent overweight status frequently tracks persistently into adult life, the study forms the initial publication of Anni Pitkänen’s doctoral dissertation under the broader GenActive project, led by Associate Professor Elina Sillanpää. The GenActive initiative explores the interplay between lifestyle factors and genetic inheritance in the development of common diseases, biological aging processes, and overall healthy life span duration.

Funding Sources, Collaborations, and Institutional Support

The research was supported by grants from the Research Council of Finland, the Juho Vainio Foundation, and the Päivikki and Sakari Sohlberg Foundation. Collaborative efforts bringing together the Gerontology Research Center (GEREC), the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM), Jamk University of Applied Sciences, and the Universities of Tampere and Turku made the execution of this research possible.

Overview of the Study Parameters and Methodology Research Parameter Details Primary Institution University of Jyväskylä, Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences, Finland Cohort Source Cardiovascular Risk in Young Finns Study Adolescent Age Range 9 to 18 years old Follow-up Duration Approximately 40 years of longitudinal health tracking Key Measurement Tool DNA methylation-based epigenetic clocks

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

References

University of Jyväskylä. High adolescent body mass index linked to accelerated biological aging in adulthood. News-Medical.

Pitkänen, A., et al. GenActive Project: Body weight trajectories from childhood to adulthood and their links to genetics, environmental influences, and biological aging. Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences, University of Jyväskylä.

Cardiovascular Risk in Young Finns Study. Longitudinal cohort design and health monitoring protocols. Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM).

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.