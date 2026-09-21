Gombe State Launches Harm Reduction Program for Drug Users

Gombe State has launched a comprehensive harm reduction program for people who inject drugs (PWID) to address concerns of drug abuse and associated health risks.

Program Goals and Support

Backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and several key partners, the initiative aims to provide critical support and services to mitigate health risks associated with drug use. The program focuses on reducing the spread of infectious diseases, including Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), viral hepatitis, and other blood-borne infections.

Dr Habu Dahiru, Gombe State Commissioner of Health, stated that harm reduction is part of a process adopted to improve the quality of health services and sustain gains made in addressing HIV in the state. The government is collaborating with partners, including the United States President Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Global Funds, civil society organizations, and patient groups, to ensure access to needed HIV and harm reduction services.

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Core Services and Impact

The program is designed to minimize adverse health and social consequences associated with drug use. Core services include a Needle and Syringe Program (NSP) to reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis B and C, and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) to help individuals reduce dependency on illegal opioids.

Additional services include health education, counseling on safe drug use practices, and medical care such as HIV testing, treatment, and tuberculosis screening. Other provided services include opioid overdose management, access to wound management, and amputation services through tertiary facilities.

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Implementation and Governance

The state has inaugurated a Technical Working Group (TWG) to serve as an advisory body to the government. The TWG will support policy formulation, provide guidance on evidence-based strategies, and monitor the quality of services. Mr Abah David, a member of the TWG representing the PWID community, noted that the government recognizes drug use as a health problem requiring a multi-sectoral approach.

Before the inauguration of the TWG, the harm reduction program had been running in the state for three years with the support of development partners. To date, approximately 3,900 injecting drug users in Gombe state have been reached with these services.

WHO Assessment and Coordination

The WHO previously conducted an assessment of existing services in ten states, including Gombe State, to strengthen coordination and improve public health outcomes. The 2023 assessment in Gombe state found that the WHO-recommended package of interventions for people who inject drugs, excluding MAT, was available, but highlighted a need to improve awareness and coverage.

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Dr Ismail Farouk, WHO Gombe State Coordinator, explained that WHO worked closely with the State Government during the constitution of the TWG as a first step toward improving coordination. He reiterated WHO’s commitment to supporting the state in expediting access to the recommended package of care for PWID.