Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs S23 FE: Specs, Features, and Price Comparison

Navigating Samsung’s mid-range lineup in the Rp6-7 jutaan bracket requires choosing between generational evolution and flagship trickle-down engineering. The newly emerging Galaxy A57 5G, priced around Rp7,5 jutaan, squares off against the fan-favorite Galaxy S23 FE, which retails starting at approximately Rp6,6 jutaan. These two devices represent fundamentally different hardware philosophies, pitting a larger display and extended software lifecycle against legacy high-end silicon and premium chassis design.

Silicon Architectures and Thermal Management

Under the hood, the architectural divergence dictates how each phone handles sustained computational loads. The Galaxy A57 5G runs on the Exynos 1680, an octa-core system-on-chip built on a modern 4-nanometer fabrication node. Paired with 8GB of physical RAM—augmented by 8GB of virtual RAM Plus—and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, the hardware configuration pushes benchmark metrics to roughly 1,3 juta points in AnTuTu evaluations according to hardware breakdowns from Updatekno.

This thermal dissipation plate is engineered to be 13 percent larger than its predecessor. Conversely, the Galaxy S23 FE adopts an older flagship blueprint. It relies on the Exynos 2200, also built on a 4nm process, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage tiers of either 128GB or 256GB. While the Exynos 2200 brings true flagship heritage, the A57 5G’s refined mid-range silicon and expanded thermal headroom offer a distinct approach to sustained performance.

Display Technologies and Battery Endurance

Visual output and power delivery further separate the two contenders. The Galaxy A57 5G anchors its front real estate with a sprawling 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel. This display runs at a crisp Full HD+ resolution, supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and peaks at 1.200 nit of outdoor brightness.

The Galaxy S23 FE scales down to a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, maintaining the same Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While the S23 FE offers a more compact footprint, its display technology inherits the richer color reproduction and panel characteristics of Samsung’s top-tier S-series family. Battery specifications heavily favor the newer A-series entrant. The Galaxy A57 5G packs a robust 5.000 mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging capabilities. The S23 FE features a smaller power cell, reflecting its more compact physical dimensions.

Optics and Ecosystem Durability

Imaging hardware on the Galaxy A57 5G relies on a triple-lens rear array anchored by a 50-megapixel primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). This main shooter is backed by a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Both devices incorporate robust everyday utility features, including stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensors, Near Field Communication (NFC) for contactless payments, IP68 dust and water resistance ratings, and hardware-backed data protection via Samsung Knox.

The 30-Second Verdict Galaxy A57 5G: Best for users prioritizing a larger 6.7-inch display, a larger 5.000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 256GB UFS 3.1 base storage, and an updated thermal chamber.

Best for users prioritizing a larger 6.7-inch display, a larger 5.000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 256GB UFS 3.1 base storage, and an updated thermal chamber. Galaxy S23 FE: Best for buyers seeking a compact 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X flagship panel and legacy high-end architecture starting at a lower entry price point around Rp6,6 jutaan.

Choosing between these two Samsung configurations depends entirely on whether a user values modern physical endurance—such as faster charging and a larger screen—over the prestige of historical flagship DNA packed into a smaller chassis.