Israeli Attacks Kill Three Palestinians in Gaza, Including Children

Fresh Israeli military attacks across the Gaza Strip killed at least three Palestinians, including a child, according to regional reporting by Al Jazeera and corroborating updates from News.Az. The renewed violence coincides with mounting military operations and settler raids across the occupied West Bank, compounding a humanitarian crisis that persists despite a fragile, US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.

Strikes Across Gaza City and Central Refugee Camps

In central Gaza, an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the town of az-Zawayda killed two Palestinians and wounded seven others, according to a medical source cited by Al Jazeera. A separate air strike along Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza killed one Palestinian and wounded two others, as documented by the Wafa news agency.

Meanwhile, fresh strikes on the al-Kateeba area west of Gaza City injured another eight people, with a source at al-Shifa Hospital confirming to Al Jazeera that two vehicles were reduced to twisted wreckage during the bombardment. Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office, stated that Israeli commandos attempted an operation in Gaza City before being discovered, prompting heavy air raids involving more than 10 warplanes. In a separate incident east of Deir el-Balah, medics reported that a young girl named Israa al-Hissi was killed and two others were wounded by Israeli forces operating in the area, as detailed by News.Az.

Escalating Operations and Settler Violence in the Occupied West Bank

Parallel to the bombardment in Gaza, military raids and settler incursions escalated across the occupied West Bank. A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot in the chest and killed by Israeli forces during a raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, according to medical sources quoted by Al Jazeera.

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In Tulkarm, Israeli forces fired live ammunition and stun grenades at residents during a late-night raid, detaining five individuals in the towns of Zeita and Seida according to Wafa. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported treating 11 people, including four children, for tear gas inhalation in Tubas, while in nearby Tammun, a 15-year-old Palestinian boy was severely beaten in an assault by Israeli settlers. Local reporting also highlights the ongoing siege of Qusra, south of Nablus, which entered its 15th consecutive day as settlers surrounded homes and blocked roads, leaving besieged families critically low on water.

The Fragility of the October 2025 Truce

These developments underscore the deep fragility of the ceasefire brokered by the United States, which officially commenced in October 2025. Local health officials note that more than 1,280 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the truce began. Conversely, the Israeli military reports that four Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same duration. The cumulative toll since October 2023 stands at at least 73,419 Palestinians killed and 174,364 wounded.

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Restricted access points, closed village entrances—such as the sealing of al-Mughayyir village northeast of Ramallah—and ongoing infrastructural damage continue to isolate communities. We invite our readers to share their perspectives on these developments in the comments below.