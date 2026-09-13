Fernando Cerimedo Arrested in Bolivia Following Attempted Murder Plot Against Pregnant Partner

On August 18, 2026, prominent Argentine political consultant and digital strategist Fernando Cerimedo was arrested at a Bolivian airport, accused of orchestrating the attempted murder of his pregnant partner, lawyer Nadia Beller. Cerimedo, widely recognized as a key architect of the Latin American right-wing digital wave and famously profiled as MAGA’s man in the region, is currently held in preventive detention on an attempted-femicide charge after assailants disguised as delivery riders shot Beller three times. He denies all involvement in the attack.

Fernando Cerimedo, 42, built an influential career shaping modern political communication across South America.

The Anatomy of an International Political Fixer’s Fall

Cerimedo’s ascent was marked by digital mobilization tactics that caught the attention of international observers. His digital agency networks became a blueprint for populist messaging across the hemisphere, blending social media amplification with hard-edged political consulting.

That high-flying career hit a sudden wall at a Bolivian airport on August 18, 2026. Bolivian authorities took Cerimedo into custody following a brutal targeted shooting. Nadia Beller, a practicing lawyer and Cerimedo’s romantic partner who was pregnant at the time, survived being shot three times by attackers wearing delivery disguises.

Legal Proceedings and the Presumption of Innocence

Following his apprehension, a Bolivian judge ordered Cerimedo held in preventive detention while prosecutors build their case around the attempted-femicide charge. Legal representatives for Cerimedo maintain his absolute innocence, arguing that the allegations do not reflect his character or actions. As the judicial process unfolds in Bolivia, investigators are tasked with untangling the complex web of digital strategies, personal relationships, and alleged financial maneuvers surrounding the consultant.

Responsible coverage distinguishes clearly between the documented facts of his political consulting career and arrest, and the speculative intelligence narratives circulating online.

The Broader Ripples Across Latin American Politics

For years, operatives like Cerimedo operated behind the scenes, bridging North American populist networks with South American electoral campaigns.

Photo: griftgrinders.com

As the legal battle moves forward, the focus remains firmly on the criminal courtroom in Bolivia rather than the campaign trail. Whether the judiciary finds sufficient evidence to link the digital strategist to the horrifying attack on Beller will determine the final chapter for a man once hailed as the premier fixer of Latin America’s right-wing resurgence.