Riley Kidney Hat Trick Lifts Allen Americans Past Idaho Steelheads in Overtime

The Allen Americans secured their first victory of the new campaign on Friday night, defeating the Idaho Steelheads 4-3 in an overtime thriller at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. Forward Riley Kidney stole the show for the visitors, delivering his first professional hat trick and capping off the night just 43 seconds into the extra session.

Operating as an ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, the Americans improved their early-season record to 1–1–0. Kidney’s decisive overtime strike came via a backhander placed top shelf past the Idaho goaltender, giving the forward a milestone night and lifting his squad into the win column.

Reflecting on the performance, Kidney pointed to the team’s aggressive start. We were the better team tonight. We came out and took control of the game from the start, Kidney said. The guys were playing with a lot of confidence. We got great goaltending from Jesper (Vikman). He made some huge saves tonight including stopping a breakaway in the second period.

Michael Gildon opened the scoring for Allen, netting his first goal of the season before later assisting on Kidney’s initial tally of the evening. Special teams also played a disciplined role for the visitors. Both sides were blanked on the power play, with the Americans going 0-for-5 and Idaho going 0-for-3. Through their first two games of the season, the Americans have not allowed a power play goal.

Matchup Statistics and Standout Performers

Following the conclusion of regulation and the overtime period, three standout players were recognized from the contest. Kidney earned the night’s first star, Gildon claimed the second star, and Idaho’s D. Gratton rounded out the selections as the third star.

First Star: R. Kidney (Allen Americans)

R. Kidney (Allen Americans) Second Star: M. Gildon (Allen Americans)

M. Gildon (Allen Americans) Third Star: D. Gratton (Idaho Steelheads)

The narrow margins and special teams battles highlighted a competitive series between the two clubs. While Allen capitalized on even-strength chances and steady goaltending from Vikman, the Steelheads consistently pressured the defense, forcing high-danger stops including the crucial second-period breakaway.

Looking Ahead to the Series Finale

The two teams will return to the ice on Saturday night for the final matchup of the series. Action gets underway at Idaho Central Arena with puck drop scheduled for 8:10 PM CT.