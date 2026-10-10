Rimrock Banff reopens after 115 million dollar renovation

The Rimrock Banff has officially reopened its doors following an extensive $115 million property-wide transformation, establishing itself as the first North American property in French hospitality group Accor’s luxury Emblems collection.

Rimrock Banff Financial and Strategic Overview

Total Capital Expenditure: $115 million invested into the mountainside property overlooking Banff National Park.

$115 million invested into the mountainside property overlooking Banff National Park. Brand Integration: Serves as Accor’s flagship North American addition to the high-end Emblems collection.

Serves as Accor’s flagship North American addition to the high-end Emblems collection. Property Scale: Features 320 redesigned guest rooms, including 57 suites, four dining venues, and an 18,000-square-foot meeting space.

Property-Wide Redesign and Architecture

The extensive renovation was led by California-based Studio Collective, focusing heavily on integrating the resort’s physical architecture with the surrounding Canadian Rockies. The redesign incorporates floor-to-ceiling windows, natural building materials, and contemporary artwork inspired by the local topography. Among the 320 updated accommodations, the property now features 57 distinct suites designed to maximize mountain sightlines.

The largest accommodation, known as the infinity two-bedroom suite, includes a wraparound terrace spanning more than 1,260 square feet. This specific layout also houses private luxury amenities, including a barrel sauna and an integrated fire table. Beyond the guest rooms, the resort houses more than 18,000 square feet of dedicated meeting and event space distributed across 11 distinct venues.

Hydrothermal Wellness and Culinary Infrastructure

A core component of the $115 million capital expenditure is a newly constructed 9,600-square-foot bathhouse. Promoted as Banff’s first luxury hydrothermal wellness experience, the facility includes indoor and outdoor thermal amenities. Guests have access to a vitality pool, a hot pool, a mountain-facing infinity pool, traditional saunas, an aromatic steam room, and cold plunges.

The wellness offering is paired with a 3,800-square-foot Movement Center equipped with fitness apparatuses, climbing and bouldering walls, and dedicated recovery spaces. These include Parker’s Table, the signature restaurant focused on northern Canadian seasonal ingredients, alongside Rimrock Social, The Listening Room, and Rimrock Market.

Operational Integration and Guided Rocky Mountain Expeditions

General Manager David Garcelon noted that the resort’s long-standing positioning relies entirely on its distinct geographic placement within Banff National Park. To capitalize on this positioning, the property launched a dedicated Expeditions Centre. Led by a resident master pathfinder, the team curates over 50 seasonal activities ranging from guided alpine hikes and forest bathing to canyon ice walks.

The grand opening ceremony took place on October 5, marking the formal commercial launch of the newly rebranded Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection. The property continues to scale its localized supply chain partnerships, incorporating regional elements such as Alberta-produced honey into its food, beverage, and wellness programs.

Project Metric Specification Total Renovation Capital $115 Million Brand Classification Accor Emblems Collection Total Guest Accommodations 320 Rooms (including 57 suites) Hydrothermal Bathhouse Size 9,600 Square Feet

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.