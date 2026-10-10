Singaporean Teen Airlifted From Hong Kong Lion Rock After Hike

An early morning trip to view the sunrise became an urgent situation when a 17-year-old university student fell ill atop Lion Rock, requiring an airlift to a local hospital.

Morning Ascent to Lion Rock Ends in Emergency Airlift

Emergency services received a distress call shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2026, after the teenager became severely unwell near the mountain summit. Emergency responders gathered at Lion Rock Country Park in Wong Tai Sin to organize the search and rescue operation. Local police were alerted at approximately 6:50 a.m. by the mother of one of the hikers after her daughter made contact.

A rescue chopper was dispatched by the Government Flying Service to hoist the sick teenager on board before transporting her to a Wan Chai helipad. An ambulance then transported her to Ruttonjee Hospital for medical attention. Medical personnel accompanied her as she walked to the ambulance following the landing, and reports confirmed she was in stable condition.

Inadequate Preparation on the 495-Meter Peak

The teenager, identified as a Singaporean national and exchange student enrolled at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, recounted the ordeal during an interview with Sing Tao Headline. She explained that she had set out from Tsz Wan Shan around 5 a.m. alongside two female classmates, hoping to reach the iconic ridge in time to watch the sunrise.

Photo: Goody Feed

It was her first attempt hiking Lion Rock, which stands 495 meters high. She admitted that the group had set off without adequate preparation or warm clothing. After enduring roughly an hour exposed to the weather conditions at the windy summit, she grew profoundly cold and started shivering violently before experiencing heavy bouts of vomiting. Her companion promptly called family members, who then alerted the police to dispatch emergency assistance.

Aftermath and Return of Fellow Hikers

While the exchange student received treatment at Ruttonjee Hospital, her two companions avoided injury during the ordeal. The other two teenagers did not sustain injuries and have since returned home.