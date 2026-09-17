Rosalía Joins Fontaines D.C. as First-Ever Guest Vocalist on New Album Dopamine Chamber

Fontaines D.C. have tapped Rosalía for their first-ever guest feature on track eight, “Where Is Gone?”, off their upcoming fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, slated for release following their 2024 breakout record Romance.

Dublin post-punk torchbearers Fontaines D.C. revealed the tracklist for their fifth full-length album, Dopamine Chamber, confirming that global pop avant-gardist Rosalía will feature on track eight, “Where Is Gone?”. For a band that has strictly guarded its microphone across four previous studio albums, bringing in outside vocal talent marks a major structural shift in their recording ethos.

The Bottom Line The Record: Dopamine Chamber spans 11 tracks and arrives as the follow-up to Fontaines D.C.’s 2024 album, Romance.

Dopamine Chamber spans 11 tracks and arrives as the follow-up to Fontaines D.C.’s 2024 album, Romance. The Milestone: Track eight, “Where Is Gone?”, features Rosalía, marking the first time the Irish band has ever included a guest vocalist on a record.

Tracing the Roots of an Unlikely Studio Alliance

If you have been tracking the trajectory of frontman Grian Chatten and company over the last few years, the seeds for this collaboration were sown in plain sight. Back in 2024, Chatten singled out Rosalía during an interview with British GQ, explicitly praising her total command of her own aesthetic vocabulary and the sharp, intentional way she uses it to tell stories. Two years after that public nod, the mutual appreciation society officially materialized in the studio.

Recording sessions for Dopamine Chamber spanned three distinct cultural and geographic hubs: London, the quiet expanse of the English countryside, and Palermo, Sicily. That sprawling European backdrop matches the expansive, borderless creative energy that both acts command in their respective corners of the modern music ecosystem.

Production Footprint and Album Architecture

Ditching the solitary recording habits of the past does not mean Fontaines D.C. are losing their tight-knit identity. Here is how the physical and creative architecture of the project breaks down across its production cycle.

Photo: artists.rocks

Dopamine Chamber Production & Release Metrics Album Parameter Details Total Track Count 11 Songs Lead Single “Marianne” (released ahead of the tracklist drop) Producer James Ford (returning from Romance) Recording Locations London, English Countryside, and Palermo, Sicily Guest Features Rosalía on Track 8, “Where Is Gone?” (First-ever guest feature in band history)

Placing a towering global voice like Rosalía right in the middle of that sequence on “Where Is Gone?” anchors the album’s experimental ambitions.

Navigating the Streaming Era Through Creative Cross-Pollination

In today’s hyper-fragmented streaming landscape, major alternative acts face constant pressure to either lock into a rigid niche or chase algorithmic pop trends. Fontaines D.C. are bypassing that false choice entirely. By inviting a singular pop auteur onto an otherwise insulated indie-rock record, they are expanding their addressable market without compromising their artistic integrity.

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As fans dissect every detail of the newly revealed tracklist, “Where Is Gone?” stands out as the ultimate test of whether raw post-punk attitude and avant-garde pop sheen can successfully share the exact same sonic room.

What do you make of Fontaines D.C. throwing open their doors to outside voices? Does bringing in a heavyweight like Rosalía elevate the post-punk outfit’s ambition, or do you prefer your favorite guitar bands entirely solo? Let us know your take in the comments below.