Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Drops Below €750 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has debuted on Amazon at a discounted price of 749 euros for the 128GB and 8GB RAM configuration in Italy, down from its standard 799 euro recommended retail price, according to Archyde. At the same time, TuttoAndroid reports that eligible buyers using Amazon’s Prime Student program can pull the price down to 649 euros in the Blueberry color option.

Silicon Realities of the Exynos 2500 Architecture

Under the chassis, Samsung anchors the Galaxy S26 FE with its Exynos 2500 system-on-chip. Built on a cutting-edge 3-nanometer fabrication node, this silicon leverages a 10-core CPU architecture paired with an Xclipse 950 GPU—the exact same graphics unit deployed in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the hardware stack handles demanding tasks without immediate thermal throttling.

The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It pushes a Full HD+ resolution alongside a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Outdoor legibility is bolstered by a peak brightness ceiling of 1,900 nits, all protected beneath a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. Structurally, the handset maintains an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating, reinforcing its durability credentials.

Optics and Computational Imaging Capabilities

Mobile photography on the Galaxy S26 FE relies on a triple-sensor array housed on the rear panel. A 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with Optical Image Stabilization anchors the setup, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor boasting a 123-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens enabling 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

For video workflows, Samsung includes the ProVisual Engine alongside My FanCam. This software routine borrows heavily from the company’s foldable lineup, automatically tracking a subject to maintain precise framing during high-energy recording sessions like concerts. Up front, a 12-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera handles group shots and video calls.

Ecosystem Integration and Long-Term Software Support

On the software front, the Galaxy S26 FE ships out of the box running One UI 9 based on Android 17, according to TuttoAndroid reporting. Samsung backs this up with an aggressive support lifecycle, promising up to seven generations of Android platform upgrades and seven years of security patches.

Photo: tuttoandroid.net

Hardware endurance is supported by a 4,900 mAh internal battery cell. The power system accommodates wired fast charging up to 45W alongside 15W wireless charging capabilities. Buyers purchasing through standard retail channels receive a 3-year manufacturer warranty, combining the standard two-year statutory protection with an extra third-year extension.

Promotional Tiers and Purchasing Channels

Pricing dynamics vary depending on the chosen retail channel and subscriber status. Standard Amazon listings place the 128GB configuration at 749 euros, representing a minor cut from the 799 euro list price. Meanwhile, students enrolled in Amazon Prime Student can leverage an exclusive in-cart discount on the Blueberry color variant, dropping the transaction total to 649 euros—translating to a 150-euro reduction from the official 819 euro launch MSRP reported by TuttoAndroid.

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To sweeten the hardware bundle, standard retail purchases include a six-month trial of Google AI Pro coupled with 5TB of secure cloud storage space, integrating local Galaxy AI feature sets with cloud-backed infrastructure.